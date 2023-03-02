The N.C. General Assembly has reached a compromise on expanding the state's Medicaid program, top Republican legislative leaders announced Thursday.

The announcement comes two weeks after the House completed the fast-tracking of its latest expansion legislation — House Bill 76 — by a 92-22 vote on Feb. 16.

It also comes more than nine years after states became eligible to receive federal funding to expand their state Medicaid program through the federal Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

If the proposed legislation clears the legislature and is signed into law by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, North Carolina would become the 40th state — and just the second in the Southeast — to approve accepting federal funding for expansion under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Some elements of HB76 could go into effect as soon as Jan. 1.

The main hang-up on Medicaid expansion has been that the House preferring a bill that included only Medicaid expansion, while the Senate wanted to insert significant certificate-of-need (CON) changes into an expansion bill.

During the 2022 session, each chamber passed an expansion bill in May, but could not negotiate a compromise during the remainder of the session.

The compromise would insert several key CON exemptions into the expansion language.

“This is a very carefully crafted and balanced way to approach (expansion) for North Carolina," said House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland.

“This is something we can all be very proud of.”

Although the announcement from Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and Moore appeared to come suddenly, they and other legislative leaders have been negotiating for a compromise for nearly nine months.

Among key health-care negotiators are Sen. Joyce Krawiec and Rep. Donny Lambeth, both R-Forsyth.

The leaders said negotiations intensified over the past four weeks with the final compromise being reached Wednesday night.

Lambeth said during the Feb. 15 House floor debate that Medicaid expansion “is probably the most important legislation that this General Assembly can take up in this session.”

Krawiec responded by saying "I have confidence that the negotiated agreement will pass overwhelmingly in the legislature."

"Finally, the citizens in North Carolina, hard-working folks who make this state great, will be able to get the health care access they need."

State budget link

Berger and Moore said the proposed legislation would be tied to passage of the 2023-24 state budget for funding reasons. They have suggested that the state budget bill could clear the legislature and be sent to Cooper by mid-June.

If the state budget is not signed into law by Dec. 31, the legislation in HB76 would expire at that time.

“I have no reason to believe the budget won’t be approved by June 30,” Moore said.

Berger said the compromise language would be inserted into HB76 during the committee process, which could occur within the next two weeks.

Moore said the proposed compromise bill represents “a product that will do a lot for North Carolinians.”

“We’re going to have legislation and a policy that is going to expand access to working North Carolinians, that is going to ensure that there is a more robust supply of a lot of these services, and at less cost.”

“Just as importantly, it will serve to protect access to health care in rural areas — one of the balances we were always concerned about, not creating greater disparity in access in communities with declining populations."

Cooper said in a statement that the agreement “is a monumental step that will save lives and I commend the hard work that got us here.”

“Since we all agree this is the right thing to do, we should make it effective now to make sure we leverage the money that will save our rural hospitals and invest in mental health. I look forward to reviewing the details of the bill.”

Both Berger and Moore expressed confidence that Cooper would approve of the compromise and sign the bill.

Bill details

Previous attempts to reform CON laws have drawn objections from the state’s not-for-profit health-care systems.

Those certificates are required from state health regulators before providers can build new health care centers or add certain equipment. The goal of the CON process is limiting unnecessary duplication of services in a community.

House and Senate Republican leaders have said a primary concern with Medicaid expansion in the past year has been not having enough health-care providers to serve both the newly eligible and existing patients.

Although Berger became in 2022 an expansion advocate after years of stiff opposition, he said the CON reforms are necessary to gain his support and enough Republican senators to pass any expansion legislation.

Although Berger said “there isn’t any one thing that broke things loose,” the proposed legislation would accomplish several Senate GOP CON reform goals.

Those include, according to Berger:

• Removing CON requirements for behavioral health beds, substance-abuse/chemical dependency beds;

• Increasing the replacement equipment threshold to $3 million and index that total to inflation;

• Raising the threshold for diagnostics centers also to $3 million and index that total to inflation;

• Eliminating CON requirements for MRI equipment and services for the 23 counties with a population of more than 125,000 — which would affect Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson and Randolph counties in the Triad.

• Ending CON requirements for single-specialty and multispecialty ambulatory surgical centers in those same 125,000-population counties. They would have a 4% charity care requirement.

“I believe this agreement represents the most significant modification of CON law in North Carolina since those requirements” became law, Berger said.

No SAVE Act insertion

However, the proposed bill does not include language involving what is known as the SAVE Act, which would grant full practice authority to advanced practice registered nurses in North Carolina.

The bill also would permit nurse practitioners, certified nurse midwives and other providers the ability to work independently from doctors.

There have been parallel SAVE Act bills introduced in both chambers that would, according to bill sponsors, "modernize nursing laws in the state to improve access to quality health care and decrease health care costs for all North Carolinians."

Proponents of a clean expansion bill had urged CON supporters to re-file individual CON reform bills and seek House approval.

Krawiec said she is disappointed that the SAVE Act did not make it through the negotiations, though she expressed hope that either the Senate or House SAVE Act bill will gain approval.

"It is needed now more than ever with the addition of several hundred thousand new Medicaid beneficiaries," Krawiec said. "We must expand access as we expand Medicaid."

Berger said he remains "supportive of the SAVE Act and we will continue to work on addressing provider supply, and I remain convinced that the SAVE Act can play a role in meeting demand."

HASP role

Moore cited the availability in 2022 of the Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program (HASP) as a key element in the expansion pursuit.

According to the N.C. Healthcare Association, HASP would allow “North Carolina hospitals and health systems the opportunity to receive up to $1.8 billion in federal dollars to improve access to care for Medicaid patients.”

Hospital assessments have been a negotiating sticking point over the past nine years, even though the state’s major health-care systems have agreed to the assessments with the expectation that the additional federal Medicaid administrative funding will more than offset the annual expense.

“The Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program will cost nothing to the state, and provide the N.C. General Fund up to $60 million as long as the program is approved by CMS," state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley told Berger, Cooper and Moore in September.

The HASP component would be effective upon the bill becoming law.

On Thursday, Moore said the HASP funds is “coming to these communities in need, providing a stabilizing factor. The 90% federal, 10% state match does as well.

“They are game-changers that have allowed us — in a very fiscal prudent and fiscally responsible way — to move forward with expansion and CON reform.”

Lambeth said that while "we’re going to have a lot of important legislation to debate in this session, but this is a one-time opportunity to take advantage of an economic windfall for North Carolina.”

Background

Multiple independent studies have determined that between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians could qualify for expanded Medicaid coverage.

Those who might be eligible under an expanded program are those between the ages of 18 and 64 who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to purchase coverage on the private insurance marketplace.

During the House debate on HB76, Moore took an optimistic approach to the passage of HB76 and its potential fate in the Senate.

“We have a unique opportunity to expand coverage with federal funds already on the table,” Moore said.

“The stakes are high and the cost to the state is minimal. Finally, hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians who have been getting by without health care coverage will have the peace of mind that an injury or illness will not cost them their livelihood.

“This legislation also addresses the pressing mental health and behavioral health concerns in our state, using federal dollars already allocated for this purpose,” Moore said.

Work requirement

The House passed HB76 by a 96-23 vote on second reading Wednesday following the approval of three amendments submitted on the floor.

One amendment has some beneficiaries facing a controversial work requirement to be eligible.

What the requirement would be has not been clearly defined by Republican legislators who support the language. It could include a job-training or community service component as well.

The amendment submitted by Rep. Keith Kidwell, R-Beaufort, works as a contingency for if the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were to receive approval to allow for a work requirement.

In that event, the state Department of Health and Human Services would be required to “enter into negotiations with CMS to develop a plan for those work requirements and to obtain approval of that plan.”

Lambeth cautioned that about 70% of potential beneficiaries already are working. Some of those work for employers who either don’t or can’t afford to offer employer-based health insurance benefits.

Lambeth expressed confidence that Medicaid expansion would play a role in employers being able to fill job vacancies once the eligibility gap was narrowed.

The second amendment adds $50 million from the N.C. Division of Health Benefits for fiscal 2023-24 to be used for the administrative costs of Medicaid eligibility determinations and for inmate medical costs.

Funds would be distributed to counties on a per capita basis with a $100,000 minimum.

The third amendment would establish a Rural Areas Forgivable Loan pilot program for medical students who agree to work full time as a doctor or nurse in rural communities.

Lambeth said the three amendments “were the result of concerns and feedback we received.”

“For example, counties expressed concern that even though the bill covered their cost to enroll new beneficiaries, they needed more help. So we responded to their concerns.

“One member wanted some assurance that we would help in rural areas with their manpower issues. Of course, some want to push the work requirement.

“In combination, these amendments did help us gain more support.”

At stake

Lambeth said without passage of HB76, up to 300,000 current Medicaid beneficiaries could lose COVID-19 pandemic-related coverage as soon as July 1.

Those North Carolinians qualified for temporary Medicaid coverage as part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that Congress passed in response to the start of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

The bill’s main focus is on the financial aspect of filling the coverage gap that represents “a combination of intergovernmental transfers, hospital assessments, gross premiums tax revenue and federal funds.”

Hospital assessments have been a negotiating sticking point over the past nine years, even though the state’s major health-care systems have agreed to the assessments with the expectation that the additional federal Medicaid administrative funding will more than offset the annual expense.

The proposed work requirement is controversial in part because it could disqualify the state from receiving certain federal COVID-19 relief funding if the expansion law allows stipulations on enrollees.

Legislative fiscal research analysis staff told legislators they did not believe North Carolina would be eligible for the relief money with the work requirement provision.