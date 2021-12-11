Dell remains cautionary Triad economic tale 11 years after its departure

“This (Toyota) project will anchor the entire 17-county Carolina Core region,” said Loren Hill, regional economic development director for Piedmont Triad Partnership.
Those words, which may prove prescient over the next five to 10 years, also evoke bittersweet memories of another high-profile, potentially transformative manufacturing project — the Dell Inc. desktop-assembly plant in Winston-Salem.
Eleven years after Dell ceased production for good in November 2010, it remains a sobering cautionary tale for tempering expectations on major economic- development projects in the Triad.
There were similar local and regional socioeconomic hopes for the $115 million Dell plant that was projected to create between 1,500 and 1,700 jobs within five years of its October 2005 debut.
There were at least two economic studies that forecasted up to 6,500 indirect jobs created to serve the plant and its employees.
Dell was made eligible for up to $267 million in performance-based state incentives — primarily a credit for each desktop that left the 750,000-square-foot plant.
A special legislative session was called by Gov. Mike Easley to approve the state incentive package in December 2004.
Part of the incentive agreement allowed Dell to pay an average annual pay of $28,000 for assembly jobs — enough below the $31,000 average for Forsyth County at that time that legislators had to agree to a wage exception to state incentive policies.
There also were up to $38 million in local incentives that were subject to being clawed back if performance standards were not met, such as the plant being open for at least five years.
Those restrictions were considered forward-thinking at a time when incentives were paid in advance in many instances. The restrictions proved to be fortuitous, and the clawed-back incentives were used in large part to recruit Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. that bought the Dell plant in 2012.
“We got Dell” became a local cheerleading cry from the time the company committed to the plant in December 2004 to its opening in October 2005. It echoed its ever-present marketing campaign at the time.
For example, there were the “30 Days of Dell” community events leading up to the grand opening.
At that time, it didn’t seem outlandish to think that Dell could recruit workers willing to make a commute from Charlotte, the Triangle and southern Virginia to work for a cutting-edge technology company.
Dell said in its early production days that about half of its workers lived outside Forsyth County, in at least 79 communities overall.
At its peak, the plant had about 1,400 Dell-badged workers and third-party contract employees.
Also at Dell’s production peak, there may have been 400 to 500 indirect jobs linked to Dell created in the region. Most suppliers determined it would be more cost-effective and operationally efficient to expand at existing manufacturing locations.
There also was minimal housing and retail development spurred by the Dell plant. Development that did occur was mostly on the north side of Interstate 40 in Kernersville and was prompted more by population growth over the past 17 years.
By November 2010, the Dell plant had gone silent with its production shifted to a third-party vendor Foxconn in Mexico.
The postmortem showed the plant failed mostly because of a flawed business model of producing just desktop computers amid the rising appetite for laptops.
There was also the decision not to flesh out production with servers as had been discussed before the plant opened.
Once Dell’s strategy of getting a personalized computer within 48 hours was made irrelevant by the buy-it-and-plug-it-in now consumer, the justification for U.S. assembly leaked away like a punctured balloon.
