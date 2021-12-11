Dell remains cautionary Triad economic tale 11 years after its departure

Part of the incentive agreement allowed Dell to pay an average annual pay of $28,000 for assembly jobs — enough below the $31,000 average for Forsyth County at that time that legislators had to agree to a wage exception to state incentive policies.

There also were up to $38 million in local incentives that were subject to being clawed back if performance standards were not met, such as the plant being open for at least five years.

Those restrictions were considered forward-thinking at a time when incentives were paid in advance in many instances. The restrictions proved to be fortuitous, and the clawed-back incentives were used in large part to recruit Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. that bought the Dell plant in 2012.

“We got Dell” became a local cheerleading cry from the time the company committed to the plant in December 2004 to its opening in October 2005. It echoed its ever-present marketing campaign at the time.

For example, there were the “30 Days of Dell” community events leading up to the grand opening.