DHHS mandates COVID-19 vaccination for state-operated health facility employees

A requirement that healthcare workers get vaccinated against COVID-19 now extends to all employees working in state-operated health facilities.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services sent a memorandum to affected state employees Tuesday that they must be fully vaccinated by Sept. 28.

The Division of State Operated Healthcare Facilities oversees 14 facilities that treat adults and children with mental illness, developmental disabilities, substance-use disorders and neuro-medical needs. There are no such facilities in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

The mandate affects all employees, volunteers, students, trainees, contract and temporary workers. It is not known how many state employees are impacted.

The surging community spread of the delta variant is being cited as the main impetus for the vaccination requirements among healthcare workers.

About 75% of division facility staff already are vaccinated, with three facilities being at more than 90%, according to the memo from interim division director Karen Burkes and Dr. Carrie Brown, chief medical officer for behavioral health and intellectual/developmental disabilities.