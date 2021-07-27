DHHS mandates COVID-19 vaccination for state-operated health facility employees

A requirement that healthcare workers get vaccinated against COVID-19 now extends to all employees working in state-operated health facilities.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services sent a memorandum to affected state employees Tuesday that they must be fully vaccinated by Sept. 28.
The Division of State Operated Healthcare Facilities oversees 14 facilities that treat adults and children with mental illness, developmental disabilities, substance-use disorders and neuro-medical needs. There are no such facilities in the Triad and Northwest N.C.
The mandate affects all employees, volunteers, students, trainees, contract and temporary workers. It is not known how many state employees are impacted.
The surging community spread of the delta variant is being cited as the main impetus for the vaccination requirements among healthcare workers.
About 75% of division facility staff already are vaccinated, with three facilities being at more than 90%, according to the memo from interim division director Karen Burkes and Dr. Carrie Brown, chief medical officer for behavioral health and intellectual/developmental disabilities.
"As a healthcare system, we have a responsibility to protect the patients and residents that we serve — many of whom are at high risk for COVID-19 complications, are without other options for care, and in our care for long periods of time," according to the memo.
"It is well documented that healthcare personnel often unintentionally introduce the virus into institutional settings, prompting an outbreak."
The officials cited last week's vaccination requirement recommendation by the board of trustees of the N.C. Healthcare Association that was adopted by several healthcare systems, including Atrium Health, Cone Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Health.
The division also cited federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission guidance, issued May 28, "outlining that employers may require vaccination, with the appropriate implementation of the reasonable accommodation process" with exemptions.
The office of House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, released the memo Tuesday.
Moore said in his statement — without attribution — that all division employees who are not fully vaccinated by the deadline will "be subject to disciplinary action, up to and including dismissal, for unacceptable personal conduct."
Moore said he supports vaccination initiatives and has been vaccinated.
"But, at the end of the day, the decision whether or not to vaccinate is a personal one and should be made between a doctor and patient," Moore said.
"This mandate could force healthcare workers to choose between their employment and their conscience.
"Now is not the time to risk losing any of our healthcare workers who have been at the front lines of this pandemic.”
