The latest version of a state nutrition security action plan for North Carolinians was disclosed Monday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS said the plan could assist about 1.2 million North Carolinians, or nearly 11% of the state’s population, during 2023 and 2024.

DHHS said its efforts are relevant given the federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency ends on May 11.

On that date, many federal policies that expanded eligibility and benefits during the pandemic for nutrition programs will end.

"DHHS is acting to ensure eligible families can enroll and remain enrolled in programs that support nutrition and overall well-being," according to a news release.

The main focus is on ensuring that North Carolina children, families and older adults have enough food and good nutrition.

The plan attempts to better coordinate existing programs, such as Food and Nutrition Services, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), and Medicaid.

Initiatives already under way include a pilot initiative to send text messages to help eligible families enroll in WIC.

"The action plan leverages those programs to cohesively support whole-person health, brings together efforts by various divisions across DHHS, and builds upon significant initiatives already implemented during the pandemic," DHHS said.

DHHS cited as an example the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) program, which has issued more than $2.3 billion in benefits to more than 1.6 million students across North Carolina.

Among the plan goals are:

* Increasing the reach of DHHS’ nutrition programs;

* Building connections between health care and nutrition supports; and

* Enhancing breastfeeding support and rates.

"We often take for granted the healthy and nutritious food we keep in our refrigerators and pantries — but many families struggle to put food on the table every day," Gale Perry, DHHS' chief deputy secretary for Opportunity and Well-Being.

Consequences

Nearly 300,000 North Carolinians receiving COVID-19 pandemic-related Medicaid coverage could face being removed as a recipient as soon as July 1.

Those North Carolinians qualified for temporary Medicaid coverage as part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that Congress passed in response to the start of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

Medicaid currently covers 2.71 million North Carolinians, according to DHHS.

According to a Jan. 27 letter from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to state health directors, the May 11 deadline triggers the March 31 ending of eligibility for the temporary Medicaid coverage.

The March 31 expiration “enables states to terminate Medicaid enrollment of individuals who no longer meet Medicaid eligibility requirements on or after April 1.”

“We recognize people will lose coverage in this process, but our goal is to ensure people eligible for Medicaid do not lose coverage, and those no longer eligible are transitioned smoothly to affordable health plans,” DHHS said.

April 1, however, does not have to serve as a strict cut-off designation.

CMS amended the conditions that states must meet to allow for a gradual removal of the temporary beneficiaries that could extend coverage through at least the end of the year.

That includes determining if the temporary beneficiary now qualifies for permanent Medicaid coverage.

DHHS started the redetermination process on April 1, with each renewal review taking up to 90 days.

“We expect to start the renewal process for the last group by March 31, 2024,” DHHS said in a news release.

“Per CMS guidance, we have 12 months to complete the process. The first day people would not have coverage would be July 1.”