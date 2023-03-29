A bipartisan and divisive sports wagering bill cleared the N.C. House by a 64-45 vote after more than an hour of often-emotional debate of several defeated amendments.

House Bill 347 advances to the Senate.

The Senate was more receptive to a sports wagering bill during the 2022 session, including passing its version only for that bill to be defeated in the House.

As had been the case with previous votes on sports wagering bills, the no votes represented a mix of anti-gambling social conservatives and anti-poverty progressives.

In June 2022, those legislators combined to defeat Senate Bill 688 by a 49-52 vote with 32 Republicans and 20 Democrats voting no.

During Tuesday's pivotal second-reading vote, there were 30 Republicans and 15 Democrats who voted no, including Democrat Pricey Harrison of Guilford County and Republicans Jeffrey Elmore of Wilkes County, Julia Howard of Davie County, Larry Potts of Davidson County and Jeff Zenger of Forsyth County.

Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, and House Conference chairman, is lead bill sponsor.

A legislative staff analysis, introduced Tuesday, has sports wagering generating $40.6 million in annual net economic impact.

There have been attempts at eight amendments to HB347, some of which aimed to limit or eliminate providing to sports wagering operators with promotional credits to attract participants.

Other amendments focused on raising the fines that operators would face, raise the operators’ annual licensing fees from $1 million to $10 million, ban wagering on amateur and Olympics sports, and prohibit marketing on college campuses and at sites of amateur sports.

All amendments have been voted down — mostly on party lines — both at the committee level and on the House floor Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Judiciary I committee also heard from the members of the public who expressed concerns that HB347 will spark a surge in underage sports wagering even though the legislation would require participants to be at least age 21.

Rep. Deb Butler, D-New Hanover, cited as an example of promotional credits, which she referred to as “hook money,” that Fan Duel provides up to a $1,000 credit to first-time users.

“This is the money that lures people to begin gambling in the first place,” Butler said. "You can bet the credit on your account, and then the hook is set and you become a regular customer.

“We’ll see people who hadn’t thought about gambling being hooked.”

Butler expressed concern that the promotional credits are viewed in HB347 as an allowable expense for the operators.

“Anything used to lure a player is deductible against what taxes are paid (by the operator),” Butler said. “Until Jan. 1, 2025, that hook money is unlimited.

“That can be an enormous amount of money, so it’s possible we could make no money at all in Year One.”

Saine said part of HB347’s intent is to push sports wagering into legal and regulated platforms, and away from illegal or offshore avenues.

Saine responded to Butler’s amendment by comparing the promotional credit to a coupon for a free doughnut.

“Part of the promotions to get people on their platforms are already being advertised if you watch any sporting event lately,” Saine said, citing marketing and other partnerships that Draft Kings and Fan Duel have signed with professional and collegiate sports organizations.

Saine said the promotional credits would work to persuade North Carolinians to wager through legal and regulated means, rather than illegally at upward of $4 billion annually.

“We would be advertising to let them know there is a legal market once this bill becomes law,” Saine said.

“Shorting ourselves at any point would be a mistake, would be fiscally irresponsible if the goal is to raise revenue for the state.”

Pivotal moment

Sports wagering has been another economic issue that is splintering Democrats and Republicans.

Saine said that North Carolinians are placing these kinds of bets in Tennessee and Virginia, and cautioned that Georgia and South Carolina have their own sports wagering bills under consideration.

SB688 co-primary sponsors Sens. Jim Perry, R-Lenoir, and Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, have emphasized “that we would go from getting no revenue from an illegal activity in this state to generating (up to $50 million) in annual revenue,” Perry said.

Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, submitted five amendments that were all voted down.

Harrison summed up her opposition to HB347 by saying that states with sports wagering laws haven’t gained revenues at the levels that had been projected during the legislative processes, and North Carolina is likely to follow that pattern while exposing more North Carolinians to gambling addiction.

Where revenue goes

Raleigh TV station WRAL reported in June that North Carolina’s eight professional sports team franchises or entities want eight of 12 sports wagering operator licenses available to be allocated to them.

The other four entities are NC Courage (National Women’s Soccer League), Charlotte Motor Speedway, PGA Tour and NASCAR.

The distribution split remains 60% to the state General Fund, 30% to the N.C. Major Events, Games and Attractions Fund, and the rest to various sports-oriented initiatives.

HB374 specifies that sports wagering can be allowed at the home of the Carolina Hurricanes, Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC, Charlotte Hornets, Carolina Courage and any future Major League Baseball team.

The main approved change since HB347 was introduced is adding UNC Greensboro, UNC Wilmington and Western Carolina as University of North Carolina member schools that would receive up to $300,000 each in proceeds.

The other seven are Winston-Salem State, Elizabeth City State, Fayetteville State, N.C. A&T, N.C. Central, UNC Asheville and UNC Pembroke.

An amendment was defeated Wednesday that would have provided $400,000 annually to private higher education institutions Johnson C. Smith, Livingstone College, Shaw and Saint Augustine's.

Saine said he opposed Harrison’s amendment to raise the operator licensing fee from $1 million to $10 million because the goal is to get more operator participation than the two to three national sports-wagering operators.

Other additions include what is known as “geofencing,” which allows the sports wagering operator to verify a registered player’s geolocation before they place a wager.

It would allow wagers to be placed on not only a sporting event, but a portion of the event, an individual athlete’s performance and a parimutuel wager.

HB347 clarifies that fantasy sports leagues would not be subject to the sports wagering law.