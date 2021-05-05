DMV offices resume regular road tests for drivers; Senate bill advances focused on driver's education road tests

Senate Bill 69

The primary element in the latest version of Senate Bill 69 allows individuals pursuing a Level 2 limited provisional license to need to hold a limited learner's permit for just nine months rather than 12 months.

Senate Bill 69 passed the Senate by a 43-6 vote on March 22 with the third-party contractor language.

The third edition of SB69 took out several proposed changes that would have shortened from six to three months how long a driver's license permit holder would have to wait before being able to drive between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Among the three primary sponsors is Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Yadkin. The bill would become effective immediately if signed into law by Cooper. The changes approved by House Transportation have a Dec. 31 sunset.

The Senate version of SB69 would require third-party contractors to receive DMV certification that its training complies with DMV criteria for conducting a road test.

The contractor would be able to charge a DMV-approved fee for conducting a road test. That fee would be subtracted from the overall fee for obtaining a license.