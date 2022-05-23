Draft bill may signal thaw in GOP opposition to Medicaid expansion

Medicaid expansion in North Carolina appears to be gaining more support among state Senate Republicans as a draft bill surfaced Monday.

The Associated Press obtained the draft bill, which has not been introduced. The office of Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, confirmed the existence of the draft bill to AP.

Berger has signaled recently his willingness to consider a limited level of expansion after being adamantly opposed since it became a possibility in 2010 under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Berger spokeswoman Lauren Horsch could not be reached for comment Monday on the potential Senate bill.

"Senate Republicans continue to have discussions about how to address the rising costs of health care and how to increase access in the state," Horsch told AP on Monday.

However, state House Republican opposition to expansion still remains a major obstacle, according to legislative analysts.

North Carolina is one of just 12 states, most in the Southeast, that have not expanded their Medicaid programs. Many states with Republican leaderships have accepted Medicaid expansion, including Indiana when former vice president Mike Pence was governor.

A joint oversight legislative committee has been addressing Medicaid expansion, along with other potential health-care reform considerations, at several pre-2022 legislative session meetings as part of a 2021 state budget compromise reached between Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders.

The committee’s goal is making recommendations in the fall. The committee has Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, among its co-chairs.

Lambeth said Monday that "the committee has not finished their work and has made no recommendation."

"The House continues to look at best options for North Carolina. It has work to do and no plans to take up expansion in the short session" that is projected to end in early July.

Medicaid in N.C.

Several studies have shown that between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians could benefit from some form of Medicaid expansion.

Medicaid currently covers 2.71 million North Carolinians, which is a 34% increase (522,000 people) since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak surfaced in March 2020.

The biggest part of that increase, at 94% or from 205,000 to 402,000, is the category of parents and older adults.

Those who might be eligible under the expanded program are those who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to get help in the private insurance marketplace.

It is likely, the AP reported, that many of those 522,000 new enrollees could remain on Medicaid post-pandemic if the proposed expansion bill becomes law.

Other key elements in the draft bill include, according to AP: permitting nurse practitioners, certified nurse midwives and nurses with other advanced specialties to practice without a physician's formal supervision; requiring health insurers in the state to cover telehealth services; and requiring in-network health facilities to alert consumers when out-of-network providers are scheduled to provide care.

The give-and-take approach could make Medicaid expansion a reality or derail the effort, said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.

“Will Republican legislative leaders put forward a ‘clean’ Medicaid expansion bill? Or will they tie expansion to more worthwhile health care reforms addressing the more critical problem of health care access?" Kokai asked.

"Those who have screamed loudest for Medicaid expansion have also raised the strongest opposition to reforms such as certificate-of-need repeal and expanded scope-of-practice for nurses.

"If Senate leaders tie those measures, we’ll see just how much expansion advocates are willing to sacrifice for their goal.”

Opposition perspective

The main GOP argument against expansion has been worries about whether the federal government could halt paying its 90% share of the administrative expenses associated with Medicaid expansion.

That's even though the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations have not taken that step with any expansion state.

Opponents also have downplayed an annual $758 million assessment that the state’s hospitals and health-care systems have agreed to provide to help cover the state’s 10% expense share.

AP said that more Senate Republicans are more willing to consider expansion, in part because the 2021 federal COVID-19 relief law would give North Carolina $1.5 billion over two years to treat traditional Medicaid patients if it accepts expansion.

Senate Republicans, led by Krawiec, have recognized a give-and-take approach with Medicaid expansion could enable them to secure some healthcare priorities, such as easing some certificate-of-need restrictions that could allow for more competition, including from for-profit groups.

AP reported the draft bill could contain a work requirement for expansion recipients — a Republican wish list that has received begrudging support from some Democratic legislators.

There's, however, a reality check to any potential work requirement in a N.C. Medicaid expansion bill.

A work requirement passed by the Arkansas and New Hampshire legislatures has been struck down by federal courts. In March 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court said it would not hear additional oral arguments on the appeals made by the two states.

Rep. Larry Potts, R-Davidson, said Monday he remains not sold on Medicaid expansion, foremost concerned about potential additional costs to state taxpayers.

"I'm still undecided until I see the full cost vs. benefits," Potts said.

Responses

The latest Meredith Poll found a majority of North Carolinians continue to support expanding Medicaid, along with a rise in backing of legal uses of marijuana and distracted driver laws.

The poll, released May 3, found that more than 70% of North Carolinians think the state should join 38 other states in expanding Medicaid and giving health care access to more lower-income citizens.

It was not unexpected that 90% of Democrats support this expansion.

However, a majority of Republicans, including those who consider themselves the most conservative, also support expansion.

“Over the last few years, support for expanding Medicaid has increased in the state,” poll director David McLennan said.

“Whether the legislators call it an expansion of Medicaid or something else, the public opinion would suggest this to be a popular move.”

The surfacing of the draft bill shows that the potential for give-and-take healthcare reform may have enough support to get through the Senate, said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University who is a national expert on state legislatures.

Dinan said it's intriguing that Senate GOP opposition may be thawing at the same time that longtime House GOP opponents may be gain more influence.

"In prior sessions, the dynamics were generally the opposite of this, when some House Republicans were more open for Medicaid expansion, but Senate Republican leaders were strongly opposed," Dinan said.

"Whether this will be the year that Medicaid expansion can secure the necessary support from both House and Senate Republican leaders is still unclear."

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.