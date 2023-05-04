A N.C. House bill that would have made it illegal to perform in drag in public and anywhere minors are present failed to advance during this week's crossover period, but that doesn't mean the bill is dead.

Most bills had to be cleared their originating chamber by Thursday in order to be considered by the other chamber in the 2023-24 sessions.

House Bill 673, titled “Clarify Regulations for Adult Entertainment,” as written, appears to also bar such things as drag brunches or bingo, as well as barring drag performers from participating in parades and other events.

If HB673 becomes law, a performer would be charged with a misdemeanor for the first performance and a felony for a second performance.

"A policy bill with no budget implications that fails to clear one chamber by the crossover deadline is likely done for the legislative session that runs through 2024," said Mitch Kokai, a senior policy analyst with conservative think tank John Locke Foundation.

"Legislative leaders use the (crossover) deadline to winnow down the number of bills they’ll have to consider during the rest of their time in Raleigh."

However, Kokai cautioned that "powerful legislators are able to revive most ideas at any time until the final curtain closes at the end of the two-year legislative session."

HB673 has Rep. Jeff Zenger as primary sponsor and Rep. Donny Lambeth as co-primary sponsor.

The bill was not heard in House Judiciary II committee after being filed April 18.

Kokai cited as potential scenarios for HB673 "some sort of spending or taxing element could be added to it. It could be added to another piece of legislation. Or, it could be substituted for the language of a bill that has cleared one legislative chamber."

The legislators said the bill was spurred by an incident at Forsyth Tech Community College.

A video shared widely on conservative sites showed a drag performer straddling a high-school student during a Pride Month event organized by Forsyth Tech’s Pride Club. In the video, the student laughs and then hugs the performer before going back to her friends.

HB673 would put male and female impersonators in the same adult live entertainment category as “a performance featuring topless dancers, exotic dancers and strippers.”

When asked if the filing of HB673 accomplished the goal of making public the bill sponsors' disapproval of the Forsyth Tech incident, Zenger said "only time will tell."

Transgender bill

The House passed Wednesday by a 74-44 vote — with two Democrats in support — House Bill 808, one of 11 transgender-focused bills active in the legislature.

The bill would prohibit medical professionals, mental health professional and counselors “to knowingly engage” in several procedures affecting individuals under age 18 “for the purpose of attempting to alter the appearance of or affirm the minor’s perception of his or her gender or sex, if that appearance or perception is inconsistent with the minor’s sex.”

Those procedures would include:

Surgeries that sterilize, including castration, vasectomy, hysterectomy, oophorectomy, orchiectomy, or penectomy.

Surgeries that artificially construct tissue with the appearance of genitalia that differs from the individual’s sex, including metoidioplasty, phalloplasty, and vaginoplasty.

Performing a mastectomy.

Prescribing, administering, or supplying gonadotropin releasing hormone analogues or other synthetic drugs used to stop luteinizing hormone and follicle stimulating hormone secretion, synthetic antiandrogen drugs used to block the androgen receptor, or any drug to suppress or delay normal puberty.

Prescribing, administering or supplying testosterone, estrogen or progesterone to a minor in an amount greater than would normally be produced endogenously in a healthy individual of that individual’s age and sex.

Removing any otherwise healthy or non-diseased body part or tissue.

According to a legislative staff analysis, HB808 would not prohibit the following services: individuals with medically verifiable disorders of sexual development; to an individual diagnosed as not having normal sex chromosome structure, sex steroid hormone production, or sex steroid hormone action; treatment of any infection, injury, disorder, or disease resulting from a previous gender transition procedure; breast reduction procedures for females with a physical disorder; and any procedure undertaken because the individual suffers from a physical disorder that is imminently life-threatening.

Rep. Hugh Blackwell, R-Burke, said the bill would prohibit the use of state funds for surgical gender transition procedures for individuals under 18 years of age, or to support the administration of any governmental health plan or government-offered insurance policy offering surgical gender transition procedures to individuals under 18 years.

Full-time DST

The House is hoping the third time is the charm when it comes to making daylight saving time permanent in the state.

The bipartisan House bill 326, titled "NC Time Zone/Observe DST All Year," cleared the House by a 93-24 vote Wednesday.

Among the co-primary sponsors is Rep. Kyle Hall, R-Stokes, who has portion of northwest Forsyth County in his district.

The bill would enable North Carolina to avoid the twice-annual time shift and have later sunsets for good — but only if Congress passes a federal law allowing states to observe daylight saving year-round.

The challenge, once again, is convincing state senators that more afternoon and early evening daylight is worth the trade-off of darker mornings.

Bills with similar DST language passed the House in 2021 by a 100-16 vote, and in 2019 by an 85-27 vote.

Both times, the bills were shelved in the Senate Rules and Operations committee.

Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, has cited studies that claim a permanent shift to DST could result in fewer health-related and transportation deaths, as well as decrease energy consumption in the winter.

Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said she voted no on HB326 out of concerns that going to DST fulltime would negatively affect some individuals' 24-hour internal Circadian rhythms.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, the current federal policy being enacted in 1966 as the Uniform Time Act, with the latest altering of the start and end dates occurring in 2005.

All states but Hawaii and Arizona (except the Navajo Nation) observe DST.

The state legislative conference said 19 states have passed laws to require permanent DST if Congress approves: Alabama, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.