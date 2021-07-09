Duke Energy gains permit to build lined landfill at Belews Creek facility

The landfill will be subject to groundwater quality and groundwater monitoring of local wells and surface water sampling on at least a semiannual basis.

Duke Energy would be required to provide annual facility reports by Aug. 1.

Clean-up settlement

The unveiling of the Belews Creek landfill plans comes after North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein and Duke Energy said Jan. 25 that they had reached a settlement on coal ash clean-up expenses.

The settlement is projected to save Duke Energy customers more than $1.1 billion on power bills over 10 years.

It appears customers still will bear about 75% of the projected $4 billion clean-up costs through 2030.

The total clean-up cost for eight of the utility's coal-ash retention ponds has been projected at between $8 billion and $9.5 billion. The rest of the expenses will occur after 2030 and may require a new settlement agreement.

The list includes two sites bordering the Triad — Belews Creek and the former Dan River Steam Station near Eden, the retired plant where the spill occurred in 2014.