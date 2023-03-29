An N.C. House bill that would end COVID-19 vaccine mandates for certain government agencies and political subdivisions cleared its second House committee Wednesday.

House Bill 98, titled Medical Freedom Act, was recommended by Judiciary 1. It goes to the gatekeeper Rules and Operations committee.

HB98 has Reps. Jon Hardister of Guilford County and Donny Lambeth of Forsyth County as co-primary sponsors.

Rep. Brian Biggs, R-Randolph, presented HB98 as a bill that “gives voice to the voiceless,” particularly individuals and parents who believe or feel the COVID-19 vaccine development has been rushed and remains incomplete.

However, several Democratic committee members questioned why the bill sponsors believe they are more knowledgeable about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines than the public-health officials advocating for them.

The bill would prohibit city, county and state government agencies and certain political subdivisions from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for employees.

it does not affect other required vaccinations for K-12 public school students, including diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, red measles (rubeola) and rubella.

HB98 also would not allow the State Board of Education, local public school districts, colleges and universities to require students to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or be vaccinated for one or multiple doses.