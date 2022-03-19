Federal appeals court orders lower court to reconsider sealing of documents in Burr's insider-trading investigation

A U.S. Appeals Court ordered Friday that a lower court reconsider its decision to seal court documents related to the seizure of U.S. Sen. Richard Burr’s cellphone by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In May, federal judge Beryl Howell denied two requests by Los Angeles Times Communications LLC to unseal court records connected to a search warrant.

The United States is listed as the appellee for its role in opposing the motion to unseal.

The Securities and Exchange Commission launched an investigation on March 25, 2020, to determine whether Burr violated insider trading laws with stock trades, particularly those made along with his wife, Brooke, on Feb. 13, 2020.

A three-judge panel of the D.C. appellate court posted a nine-page order in which it said "the court remands the case to the district court to reconsider its common law analysis in light of new disclosures from a related investigation by the SEC and Senator Burr's public acknowledgment of the (U.S.) Justice Department's investigation."

On Jan. 19, 2021, Burr announced that the federal law-enforcement investigation into the stock sales has been completed without any insider-trading charges filed.

Burr’s office could not be reached for comment on the panel's rulings.

U.S. Senate financial-disclosure documents showed Burr, a Republican from Winston-Salem, and his wife, Brooke, sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million of their stock holdings in 33 separate transactions on Feb. 13, 2020. The publication Roll Call listed his net worth at $1.7 million as of 2018.

The stock sales were made a week before the stock market began its sharp coronavirus-related decline on Feb. 20, 2020.

According to SEC filings, on Feb. 13, 2020, Burr “possessed material nonpublic information concerning COVID-19 and its potential impact on the U.S. and global economies.”

L.A. Times reporting

The L.A. Times was the first to report — on May 13, 2020 — that FBI agents went to Burr’s home in the Washington area with a search warrant for the cellphone. The newspaper cited an anonymous law-enforcement source.

The search warrant contains information “into allegations of potential wrongdoing on the part of a sitting U.S. senator — a matter of the utmost seriousness and highest public concern” that then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr “signed off on it,” the newspaper said.

In its complaint, the newspaper claimed "rights of access to these materials pursuant to the common law and the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution."

"It maintains that sealing the government's opposition memorandum violates its rights under the Due Process clause" of the constitution.

Howell noted in her ruling in May that the Justice Department “has never acknowledged the existence of an investigation into Senator Burr.”

Howell also determined "that no disclosure of search warrant materials would be appropriate in a closed, non-public investigation that has not resulted in criminal charges, and where individual privacy and governmental interests may be implicated."

Katie Townsend, an attorney for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press who filed the unsealing petition, told Politico in November that "in a situation like this one, where it has been publicly reported that a search warrant has been executed in connection with a criminal investigation into stock trades made by a sitting U.S. senator, the public interest in access to the search warrant materials could not be higher."

“That is true whether or not the investigation ended with no charges being brought."

Brother-in-law element

The appellate panel cited as a factor in its decision an investigative subpoena from the SEC to Burr's brother-in-law Gerald Fauth.

Fauth testified before the SEC on Nov. 30. The SEC has said Fauth’s testimony “is critical” to its investigation.

There has yet to be a public disclosure of Fauth's testimony.

The SEC’s investigation into Burr’s pre-pandemic stock trading has a sharp focus on Burr’s conversations with Fauth on Feb. 13, 2020.

Shortly after a 50-second phone conversation between Burr and Fauth ended on Feb. 13, 2020, the SEC said Fauth called his stockbroker and sold between $97,000 and $280,000 worth of shares in six companies. That amount is according to a federal Public Financial Disclosure Act filing made by Fauth.

ProPublica and other media sources have reported Fauth sold major stock holdings on the same day as Burr.

“But it was previously unknown that Burr and Fauth spoke that day, and that their contact came just before Fauth began the process of dumping stock himself,” ProPublica reported Oct. 28.

Burr’s office has not commented publicly on the SEC filings that were submitted beginning Oct. 22 in the federal Southern District of New York, nor on subsequent media reports about the investigation.

There was no overlap of the stocks sold Feb. 13 by the Burrs and Fauth.

In May 2020, attorney Alice Fisher of the Washington law firm Latham & Watkins LLP said in a statement that “Senator Burr participated in the stock market based on public information and he did not coordinate his decision to trade on Feb. 13 with Mr. Fauth.”

ProPublica said Fisher did not respond when asked whether Burr discussed anything he learned as a senator with Fauth or other relatives.

STOCK Act

U.S. senators are required to submit periodic financial disclosures.

A central question of the SEC investigation into Burr is whether he violated the STOCK Act.

The STOCK Act, passed by Congress in 2012, prohibits federal lawmakers from using nonpublic information derived from their positions for their personal benefit.

The stock sales included shares of three corporations in the hotel and hospitality industry which was hammered economically during the early months of the pandemic.

The SEC said Burr’s information was obtained from his leadership roles on Senate committees “and from certain former staffers that were then directing key aspects of the U.S. Government’s preparedness and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Burr has said he will not seek a fourth Senate term and will retire in January 2025.

Burr and former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., drew the most scrutiny of several senators for their stock transactions, in part because on Jan. 24, 2020, they attended the Senate Health and Foreign Relations Committee’s closed-door briefing on the novel coronavirus.

The meeting occurred shortly before the general public — and Wall Street — became aware of the seriousness of COVID-19 and before the stock market plunge in March.

The stock-trading controversy surfaced on March 19, 2020, after National Public Radio reported on Burr’s Feb. 27, 2020, comments to the Tar Heel Circle. Burr gave a stark warning about COVID-19 that he had not repeated publicly at that time.

Burr initially responded to the NPR report with an eight-part Twitter response to denounce it as “a tabloid-style hit piece.”

However, by March 20, 2020, Burr requested the U.S. Senate Ethics committee investigate the stock transactions.

Burr released a statement at that time saying “I relied solely on public news reports to guide my decision regarding the sale of stocks on Feb. 13. Specifically, I closely followed CNBC’s daily health and science reporting out of its Asia bureaus at the time.”

The controversy surrounding Burr intensified on May 14, 2020, when he resigned as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, a day after FBI agents seized his cellphone from his home.

