Federal court backs voter ID law in North Carolina, reversing decision of lower court

North Carolina’s voter ID law was upheld Wednesday by a federal appeals court, but whether that means voters will have to show photo ID in next year’s elections remains to be seen.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs that temporarily blocked the voter ID law, which state Republican legislators passed in 2018. A three-judge panel said Biggs was wrong to say that state Republican leaders had racially discriminatory intent in passing the law and unfairly based her decision on circumstances surrounding a previous elections law that the court struck down.

It was the second time in recent history that North Carolina’s elections law made its way to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The first time, the court said that state Republican legislators used a 2013 elections bill to make it harder for Black people to cast ballots.

But this time, the court said, there was little evidence that state Republican legislators had racist intent in passing the photo ID law.

“The outcome hinges on the answer to a simple question: How much does the past matter?” the judges said in their ruling. “A legislature’s past acts do not condemn the acts of a later legislature, which we must presume acts in good faith.”