Federal court OKs voter ID law in North Carolina, reversing decision of lower court

North Carolina’s voter ID law could be a step closer to reality after an appeals court ruling Wednesday.

The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the ruling from a lower court that blocked the law last year. The 2019 ruling was based largely on evidence of past racial discrimination in North Carolina.

The federal judges who reversed it acknowledged “a long and shameful history of race-based voter suppression in North Carolina.”

But the judges also wrote in their opinion, “How much does the past matter? … A legislature’s past acts do not condemn the acts of a later legislature, which we must presume acts in good faith.”

The district court that blocked the state’s voter ID law did not extend that good faith to legislators, the three-judge appeals panel ruled.

GOP lawmakers in North Carolina applauded the move Tuesday.

“Now that a federal appeals court has approved North Carolina’s voter ID law and constitutional amendment, they must be implemented for the next election cycle in our state,” N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore, a primary sponsor of the voter ID law, said in a statement on his website.

