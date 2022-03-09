Folwell wants Congress to make it easier for states to sue for losses in Russian assets

State treasurer Dale Folwell wants Congress to make it easier for states to file lawsuits to seize Russian assets.

Folwell's request, submitted Wednesday, would allow state treasurers to go through the U.S. court system to seek approval for seizing select Russian assets and properties.

Folwell said he wants Congress to amend the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA) of 1976 "to provide direct recourse for the North Carolina pension fund and other institutional investors and state pension funds to hold corrupt regimes and foreign state-owned corporations accountable for losses stemming from their deadly misdeeds."

Securities held by the state Treasury Department that are in Russia represent just 0.07% of the state plans’ total holdings of $118.2 billion.

The Supplemental Retirement Plan portfolio has about $12 million in exposure, or 0.08% of that plan’s $15.5 billion in holdings.

Folwell's request comes after Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order that directed state government agencies and departments to review all existing contracts and operations and to terminate any agreements or operations that directly benefit Russian entities.