Folwell wants Congress to make it easier for states to sue for losses in Russian assets

State treasurer Dale Folwell wants Congress to make it easier for states to file lawsuits to seize Russian assets.
Folwell's request, submitted Wednesday, would allow state treasurers to go through the U.S. court system to seek approval for seizing select Russian assets and properties.
Folwell said he wants Congress to amend the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA) of 1976 "to provide direct recourse for the North Carolina pension fund and other institutional investors and state pension funds to hold corrupt regimes and foreign state-owned corporations accountable for losses stemming from their deadly misdeeds."
Securities held by the state Treasury Department that are in Russia represent just 0.07% of the state plans’ total holdings of $118.2 billion.
The Supplemental Retirement Plan portfolio has about $12 million in exposure, or 0.08% of that plan’s $15.5 billion in holdings.
Folwell's request comes after Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order that directed state government agencies and departments to review all existing contracts and operations and to terminate any agreements or operations that directly benefit Russian entities.
Cooper's order urged local governments "to adopt similar policies, including divesting from Russian assets, to ensure that public dollars and operations do not benefit Russia and avoiding new contracts with Russian entities."
Folwell also asked that the Republican-controlled General Assembly pass a resolution "strongly condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s murderous military invasion of Ukraine."
"We need to punish Putin and his cronies for pension and investment losses," Folwell said. "North Carolina taxpayers and those who teach, protect and otherwise serve should not suffer that burden.”
The appeal to Congress is likely necessary to navigate through international legal barriers.
"While sanctions freeze Russian assets, the power to confiscate them through private lawsuits based on economic harm is not an easy or well-defined process due to international law, bilateral investment treaties and principles of sovereign immunity," according to the state treasurer's news release.
"There are exceptions in the law with respect to sovereign immunity defenses.
"Amending the FSIA to create additional exceptions could allow economically injured parties to file additional court actions. Victims’ rights against state-sponsored terrorism might be a good model for this initiative."
According to USA Today, more than 200 statewide and 3,000 local pension funds "could become (the) next economic tool for sanctions on Russia for its invasion."
State treasurers from blue and red states have taken steps to suspend or divest from Russian assets. According to local media reports, those include in California, Connecticut, Michigan, Ohio, Washington and Wisconsin.
Folwell's also wants state legislators to support his initiative to amend the FSIA.
Cooper said his executive order addressing Russia "sends a strong message and helps ensure no public dollars or operations from North Carolina will benefit Russia and its unjustified aggression."
The focus of the executive order has been on sales of Russian-produced alcohol beverages through N.C. ABC Commission, and other products and contracts with Russian entities.
Currently available information from the commission suggests three alcohol brands — Hammer & Sickle, Beluga, and Russian Standard — would be subject to this executive order.
Folwell said he believes "heightened economic pressure can help bring an end to the atrocities and loss of life."
“We stand with the Ukrainian people in their desperate hour of need, and demand that Putin be punished severely for his war crimes."
