Forsyth health-care initiatives gain $93 million in state budget funding

TROSA plans to eventually have beds for 200 people with opioid, alcohol and other substance use disorders by the time it completes its second phase, likely sometime in 2023, said Brian Buland, project lead for the Winston-Salem campus.

Based in Durham, TROSA uses an abstinence model to treat people with addictions. Clients stay for two years and receive vocational training in areas such as food and hospitality, lawn maintenance and construction.

In addition, TROSA plans to operate a thrift store off Peters Creek Parkway that will generate revenue for the facility while providing some retail training for the men in the program.

Treatment at TROSA is free. It also does not accept insurance.

TROSA previously secured a $6 million grant from the state legislature.

Second Harvest

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest N.C. gains $6.67 million toward a new headquarters on the Whitaker Park campus.

The facility will contain almost 140,000 square feet of space and is slated to be finished in the fall of 2022

The nonprofit has raised at least $10 million in a capital campaign conducted earlier this year.