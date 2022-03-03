Forsyth home prices leveled off at elevated levels in January

Prices in the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA increased 26.3% in January, following a 25.4% hike in December and 24.6% in November.

Prices in the Raleigh-Cary MSA increased 28.5% in January, as well as 28% in December and 27.2% for November.

Home sale prices have been on a pronounced upward trend during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly during 2021.

"In December and January, for-sale inventory continued to be the lowest we have seen in a generation,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic.

“Buyers have continued to bid prices up for the limited supply on the market.

However, the rise in mortgage rates since January further eroded buyer affordability and is expected to slow price gains in coming months.”

Meanwhile, home prices in the Winston-Salem area reached a recent peak with a median sale price at $200,000 for 2021, according to national real estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.

The median is the number in the middle, with the same amount of numbers below and above.