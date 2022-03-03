Forsyth home prices leveled off at elevated levels in January

Existing home prices in North Carolina’s five metro areas remained in January at growth rates dating back to the late 1970s.
But, prices declined for the second consecutive month, according to the latest report from national real-estate research firm CoreLogic.
The group reported Tuesday that the Winston-Salem area’s home prices rose by an 18.7% year-over-year rate in January, compared with 19.5% in December, and 19.4% for November.
The metro area consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.
When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, Winston-Salem area prices were up year over year by 18.8% in January, along with up 19.3% in December and 19.2% in November.
By comparison, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point MSA increased 17.5% year-over-year in January, as well as 17.2% in December and 16.9% in November.
When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 17.4% in January, 17.1% in December and 16.3% in November.
Although the Winston-Salem metro had the highest growth rate among the state’s five metro areas during the summer, it has ranked fourth since October.
Prices in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA increased 23.1% in January after being up 22.5% in December and 21.9% in November.
Prices in the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA increased 26.3% in January, following a 25.4% hike in December and 24.6% in November.
Prices in the Raleigh-Cary MSA increased 28.5% in January, as well as 28% in December and 27.2% for November.
Home sale prices have been on a pronounced upward trend during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly during 2021.
"In December and January, for-sale inventory continued to be the lowest we have seen in a generation,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic.
“Buyers have continued to bid prices up for the limited supply on the market.
However, the rise in mortgage rates since January further eroded buyer affordability and is expected to slow price gains in coming months.”
Meanwhile, home prices in the Winston-Salem area reached a recent peak with a median sale price at $200,000 for 2021, according to national real estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.
The median is the number in the middle, with the same amount of numbers below and above.
There was a 17.6% jump from the median home price of $170,000 for 2020, as well as a 56.3% increase from $128,000 in 2016.
The lowest median home price in recent years was $112,750 in 2012.
Attom said the median Winston-Salem area seller had a $60,000 gain on the transaction, compared with $31,000 in 2020 and a loss of $4,000 in 2016.
The Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported Feb. 14 that the stunning increase in home prices spilled over into 2022 with a 17.8% year-over-year jump for January.
However, the average home price was down compared with December.
The average home price was $271,773 in January and $285,204 in December. By comparison, it was $230,600 in January 2021 and $242,147 in December 2020.
“Winston-Salem is feeling the effects of the nationwide surge in home prices, with year-on-year median home sales prices up 16.9% in 2021, the highest on record in over 20 years," said John-Lewis Godfrey, chief operating officer for Hubbard Realty and the association’s current president.
"This caps a five-year increase in median home prices of 68%, as low inventory and high demand continue to drive these numbers higher."
