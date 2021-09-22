Forsyth legislator's stormwater bill moves step away from heading to governor

The easing of the regulations would be allowed only for nonresidential properties, and remaining vegetated buffers on the properties are preserved in accordance with local water supply watershed protection program requirements.

The legislation allows a developer expanding the footprint within the proposed ranges to not have to file a new site modification plan "if the agreement has been completed within the last 15 years and there has been no changes in the permitted use of the property."

"This change may have negative water quality impacts because redevelopment classification has implications for what kind of stormwater controls are required," according to the Sierra Club. "Stormwater runoff from developed areas is important to control so that it doesn’t pollute water that we use for drinking or recreation."

The main Senate change to HB218, submitted by Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson, is that "stormwater runoff rules and programs shall not require private property owners to install new or increased stormwater controls for preexisting development or redevelopment activities that do not remove or decrease existing stormwater controls."

"When a preexisting development is redeveloped, either in whole or in part, increased stormwater controls shall only be required for the amount of impervious surface being created that exceeds the amount of impervious surface that existed before the redevelopment."

