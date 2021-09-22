Forsyth legislator's stormwater bill moves step away from heading to governor

A state House bill addressing stormwater permits, sponsored by Forsyth representative Jeff Zenger, appears on pace to clear the legislature this week.
House Bill 218 was approved by the state Senate on Wednesday by a 28-12 vote. Three Democrats, including Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, voted for the bill.
The bill has been returned to the House for concurrence on two changes made by the Senate. The bill has been placed on Thursday's floor calendar.
The House passed its version of HB218 by a 92-21 vote on May 10. If signed into law by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, it would go into effect Nov. 1.
Zenger could not be immediately reached for comment about HB218 clearing the Senate and if the Senate changes are acceptable.
According to a March summation of HB218 by the N.C. chapter of the Sierra Club, the original version of the legislation "would direct local governments to treat the expansion of the footprint of proposed structures by no more than 20% as a minor modification to a development agreement that can either be exempted from approval or administratively approved by the local government."
The easing of the regulations would be allowed only for nonresidential properties, and remaining vegetated buffers on the properties are preserved in accordance with local water supply watershed protection program requirements.
The legislation allows a developer expanding the footprint within the proposed ranges to not have to file a new site modification plan "if the agreement has been completed within the last 15 years and there has been no changes in the permitted use of the property."
"This change may have negative water quality impacts because redevelopment classification has implications for what kind of stormwater controls are required," according to the Sierra Club. "Stormwater runoff from developed areas is important to control so that it doesn’t pollute water that we use for drinking or recreation."
The main Senate change to HB218, submitted by Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson, is that "stormwater runoff rules and programs shall not require private property owners to install new or increased stormwater controls for preexisting development or redevelopment activities that do not remove or decrease existing stormwater controls."
"When a preexisting development is redeveloped, either in whole or in part, increased stormwater controls shall only be required for the amount of impervious surface being created that exceeds the amount of impervious surface that existed before the redevelopment."
