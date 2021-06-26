Forsyth senator considers legislation requiring parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 17

DHHS said that informed consent for medical treatment "must be obtained prior to anyone being vaccinated with any of the COVID-19 vaccines.

"That consent can be verbal, but a provider may choose to have patients provide written consent for vaccines per their facility policy."

DHHS said "it is expected that in the majority of instances, communication is shared with parent and guardians, and parent/guardian consent is obtained for COVID-19 vaccination for people under 18.

"However, teenagers can consent for themselves for COVID-19 vaccines, pursuant to N.C. General Statute 90-21.5, if they have the ability to understand and make decisions about their health. As part of normal development, most children are able to understand and make decisions about their health some point before the age of 18."

DHHS said that "there is no one age at which this always occurs; it varies from child to child.

"Under HIPAA, if the minor alone consents, the minor also controls access to their health information. The emergency use authorization status of vaccines does not impact the ability of teenagers to consent for themselves."

