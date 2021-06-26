Forsyth senator considers legislation requiring parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 17

Sen. Joyce Krawiec said she believes in the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine, has taken it and encourages family members and other adults to do the same.
However, the Forsyth County Republican said recently she supports requiring parental consent for 12- to 17-year-olds to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Young people in that age range are allowed to decide for themselves on getting the COVID-19 vaccine under a state law that applies to medical services that prevent or treat communicable diseases.
There is no state public-health or educational requirement for young people to get the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Krawiec said she is considering submitting legislation that would require parental consent for minors to get vaccinations.
She said she is responding to constituents' concern, particularly parents not wanting their child to get the vaccine.
"I am in the fact-finding aspect now and talking with all stakeholders for input," Krawiec said.
Krawiec's words carry weight in the state Senate considering she has become, in recent years, a primary sponsor of Republican health-care legislation.
She said it is possible her legislation could be attached to another bill considering the legislature is nearing the latter days of a session that began in January.
"Parents should not have to worry that this might happen without their consent," Krawiec said.
"The vaccines ... are only approved for emergency use authorization. Parents should make these decisions with their children and should not be excluded."
Senate Bill 173
On Wednesday, the state House passed a gut-and-replace version of Senate Bill 173 by a 66-44 vote with three Democrats in support.
The bill, titled “Free the Smiles Act,” would give public, private and religious K-12 governing boards “the executive authority to determine the use of face coverings and any appropriate exceptions ... during the instructional day on campus.”
The bill would allow Gov. Roy Cooper to issue an executive order requiring face covering for individual schools “to reduce the transmission of an airborne communicable disease during a state of an emergency.”
However, the proposed legislation would not allow “a statewide face covering requirement for public or nonpublic schools.”
Because the House used the gut-and-replace strategy to insert new language into SB173, it returns to the Senate for agreement or rejection, the latter likely leading to a concurrence committee to reach a compromise.
Given that the bill restricts emergency executive authority, it is likely that Cooper would choose to veto the bill if it clears the legislature.
The bill would require school boards to define masking policies by an Aug. 1 deadline. If no policy has been adopted by the deadline, students will not be required to mask. If a masking policy has been adopted by that deadline, the policy must be reconsidered for a vote each month.
“North Carolina students deserve a safe learning environment in which they can thrive, but what works for one school district may not work well for another,” said House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, referencing Republican talking points about Cooper’s pandemic emergency executive orders.
“Local school boards, with input from parents and teachers, are best suited to determine what works best for their own students.”
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools doesn’t have a specific comment on the pending legislation, spokesman Brent Campbell said.
“What I can say is we will always consult and collaborate with state and local health officials to provide the best guidelines and regulations possible that keep student and staff health and safety at the forefront.”
Background
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory committee on Immunization Practices recommended May 11 the use of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15 under the same Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization approved April 7 for those ages 16 and older.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services was required to sign off on the federal recommendations — which it did on May 12 — before vaccine providers in North Carolina could proceed.
At that time, the state reported nearly 123,000 children from birth to 17 years old had tested positive for COVID-19.
"Having a vaccine for our younger teens brings us that much closer to being able to end the pandemic," Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said May 12.
According to Friday's update of DHHS' COVID-19 dashboard, 12- to 17-year-olds make up about 3% of all vaccinated North Carolinians, and 18- to 24-year-olds representing 7%.
However, 12- to 15-year-olds have made up 30% to 42% of weekly vaccinations statewide since May 10.
According to a Forsyth Department of Public Health COVID-19 report on Monday, just 19% of 12- to 17-year-olds are considered fully vaccinated with both Pfizer doses, along with 25% with just one dose.
For those ages 18 to 24, the fully vaccinated rate is at 36% and partially vaccinated at 40%.
State criteria
DHHS said that informed consent for medical treatment "must be obtained prior to anyone being vaccinated with any of the COVID-19 vaccines.
"That consent can be verbal, but a provider may choose to have patients provide written consent for vaccines per their facility policy."
DHHS said "it is expected that in the majority of instances, communication is shared with parent and guardians, and parent/guardian consent is obtained for COVID-19 vaccination for people under 18.
"However, teenagers can consent for themselves for COVID-19 vaccines, pursuant to N.C. General Statute 90-21.5, if they have the ability to understand and make decisions about their health. As part of normal development, most children are able to understand and make decisions about their health some point before the age of 18."
DHHS said that "there is no one age at which this always occurs; it varies from child to child.
"Under HIPAA, if the minor alone consents, the minor also controls access to their health information. The emergency use authorization status of vaccines does not impact the ability of teenagers to consent for themselves."
Vexing to vaccinate
Providing the COVID-19 vaccine to youths ages 12 to 17 has proven to be vexing in part because the emergency use authorization proved necessary to address widespread community spread entering 2021.
State law does require K-12 students receive a series of immunization shots, including boosters necessary before entering certain grade levels. That law does not include COVID-19 vaccinations.
Children who are home-schooled or attend a public, private, charter or religious school are required to be up-to-date with North Carolina-required vaccinations within 30 calendar days from the first day of school.
State law allows for medical and religious exemptions from school-required immunizations.
Krawiec said part of her stance on parental consent is a matter of wanting consistency in how medical care is provided to students.
"Parental consent is required for children to receive a medication at school, even ibuprofen," Krawiec said. "It seems unreasonable to think that children can make major health decisions regarding vaccines, but can’t regarding taking a headache pill or attending an outside activity without parental approval."
Another factor Krawiec cited is Gov. Roy Cooper's decision to conduct a so-called vaccination lottery from June 23 through Aug. 3.
The lottery will provide $125,000 academic scholarships to four vaccinated youths ages 12 to 17. Those who have gotten vaccinated since the June 10 announcement of the lottery have two entrant chances.
Krawiec expressed concern that the scholarship element of the lottery could lead to more youths ages 12 to 17 to get vaccinated without their parents' consent or knowledge.
Local plans
WS/FCS cooperated with the Forsyth health department, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Health in holding several vaccination clinics at middle and high schools before the end of the 2020-21 school year. Those events were open to the public.
The groups said they are considering strategies for providing vaccinations for 12- to 17-year-olds before the 2021-22 school year begins.
“We would happily allow the health department to utilize school space for vaccination clinics focused on that younger population,” WS/FCS said in a May statement.
“We have been advocates of the vaccine and worked closely with the health department to help them reach, educate and ultimately vaccinate over 50% of our employees through their clinics alone.”
The collaborative efforts were spurred in part from WS/FCS and the county health department conducting a COVID-19 vaccination survey of parents in May. The survey received 1,497 responses, although some respondents said they did not have children in the affected age range.
A majority who responded said they would favor their children getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Having vaccinations at school was the most popular of the options offered.
About 63.7%, or 954 respondents, answered yes when asked if they wanted their child to receive the vaccine.
About 21.9%, or 328, said no, while 135, or 9%, were undecided. About 80 respondents, or 5.3%, said their child already has been vaccinated.
The survey was designed as a quick way to gauge parental interest in the vaccination option. The groups acknowledge the survey offers a small sample size and likely appealed to parents who already were considering vaccinating their child.
Reasons to vaccinate
There has been widespread support among local and state public health officials for vaccinating youths ages 12 to 17 as part of a strategy to reduce the overall community spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Those efforts are being ramped up amid concerns about the surfacing of the delta variant of COVID-19 that could be more contagious and make those infected sicker than the main coronavirus strain.
Dr. David Priest, a Novant infectious diseases expert, said the three COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the COVID-19 variants gaining traction nationally.
However, Priest cautioned that “for those who have gotten just one dose, they may not be as protected against the delta variant.”
Although the delta variant sweeping the United Kingdom currently comprises about 10% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S., that total is doubling about every two weeks, Priest said.
“It is expected to become the dominant variant in the United States in the coming weeks,” Priest said.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said the advantages of being vaccinated "are that you won’t get COVID, even a variant, if you get both doses."
“If you’re exposed to COVID, you won’t need to quarantine, which means no virtual learning," Ohl said. "You won’t give it to other people, particularly vulnerable loved ones. You will be able to do things without the worry of getting COVID from other unvaccinated people.
“You can be a good citizen and help get the immunity levels up and slow down the variants’ spreading.”
