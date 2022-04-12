Forsyth urged to not opt out of proposed statewide foster care plan

Forsyth County does have the option of declining to participate in a proposed statewide foster-care services plan, the state's top Medicaid official told a legislative oversight committee Tuesday.

However, deputy Medicaid secretary Dave Richard is urging the Forsyth Board of Commissioners — and other commissioners — to allow the state Children and Families Specialty Plan to be fully developed before making a final decision.

Richard said the plan is projected to cover about 31,000 youths statewide through providers already participating in the state's Medicaid program.

About 218 youths in Forsyth have received foster-care services from Partners Health Management since Forsyth became part of the behavioral health managed-care organization's network on Nov. 1.

"We want to create a consistency of what (services) would be available for foster children everywhere in the state," Richard said. "There has been a broad array of support for us to do something different in this plan."

On April 7, Forsyth commissioners submitted a letter to Richard and state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley requesting approval of its opt-out request.

Forsyth commissioners and DSS staff have expressed satisfaction with Partners' handling of foster-care service. Davie, Surry and Yadkin also are members of Partners.

Richard said he has received the Forsyth commissioners' letter, but hasn't responded.

"Forsyth has the ability to opt out, but they can't make a pre-emptive (decision); there's nothing to opt out of right now," Richard said.

Richard acknowledged that legislators across the state have received similar letters from other county boards of commissioners over the past month.

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, expressed concern that a statewide plan and MCOs' tailored plans on parallel paths could lead to more fragmentation in foster-care services.

Krawiec said she was under the impression that until recently, there was general support for a statewide plan.

"Now, all of a sudden, a statewide plan is not so good," Krawiec said. "If that was a problem, we should have been working on them a year ago."

Conversations

Richard began his presentation by stating that the foster-care program "is a very serious issue in North Carolina, and we want to get it right ... and figure out the best solution."

That includes plans to continue conversations at the county and legislative levels before submitting a revised plan and seeking legislative funding approvals and contracting with providers.

"We want a statewide plan for fostering youth because of people moving counties, that the service array is the same across the state, so coordination is a key component of the plan," Richard said.

With that in mind, Richard said DHHS is not committing currently to a launch date.

DHHS' goals for a statewide plan include having "a single accountable entity serving children, youth and families no matter where they are in the state, and individuals and families having a choice of plan."

Another primary goal is an emphasis on keeping families together whenever possible, while providing access to continuous services and maintaining treatment plans and providers when children experience a change in placement.

Richard said that from April 2021 through January, DHHS held discussions with county DSS directors and the board of directors for the N.C. Association of County Departments of Social Services on developing the plan.

Cardinal Innovations factor

However, during that timeframe, a major change occurred involving Cardinal Innovations, once the state's largest behavioral health managed-care organization with 20 counties, including Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Rockingham, Stokes and Yadkin in the Triad.

Significant dissatisfaction about Cardinal's performance in general, and with foster care in particular, led Forsyth and several other county board of commissioners to gain approval from then-state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen to leave Cardinal in 2021.

Richard said the statewide plan process began more than two years ago "from an outcry, frankly, from DSS and local communities, providers and others about this population to address foster care in a holistically process statewide."

"Up until three or four weeks ago, there was not an outcry about a statewide plan, and frankly general widespread support."

Partners said Monday that the state's foster care plan "was conceived a while ago when the landscape was very different and at the height of concern about Cardinal and its refusal to work with counties on their most difficult cases with children."

"The landscape significantly changed with the realignment of Cardinal's counties, and county/MCO collaboration around care for our most vulnerable children has resumed with urgency."

Partners said that "local relationships and collaboration are critical to addressing the complexities of care for our most vulnerable children and families."

"Those relationships exist now with each MCO and their counties and will remain a cornerstone of the operation of the tailored plans."

Tailored plans

The state Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that tailored plans could serve about 175,000 North Carolinians, or about 7.6% of the 2.3 million Medicaid recipients.

The launch of tailored plans, however, has been delayed until Dec. 1.

Individuals who need certain services to address a serious mental illness, serious emotional disturbance, severe substance-use disorder, intellectual or developmental disability, or traumatic brain injury, may be eligible to enroll in a tailored plan.

Richard said one option for the state's six behavioral health MCOs is to collaborate on their own statewide bid on providing services.

"I am thrilled that counties are feeling really good about their relationships with MCOs at this point," Richard said. "Many of those counties were complaining pretty vigorously about their previous MCO relationship.

"But, it wasn't just the Cardinal counties who said they wanted to see a statewide plan."

Rep. Larry Potts, R-Davidson, expressed concern that the statewide plan could end up "as the weakest" of what could be seven plans if all six behavioral health MCOs provide quality foster-care services through their tailored plans.

Richard stressed that the statewide plan would serve children beyond those in foster care.

Rep. Kristin Baker, R-Cabarrus, said she would prefer giving the state's Medicaid transformation plan — which debuted July 1 as a whole-body solution for behavioral health patients — more time to take hold before embarking on a statewide plan focused on foster care.

Duplicative efforts?

Rep. Gale Adcock, D-Wake, expressed concerns about duplicative efforts by the MCOs and the proposed statewide plan.

"We have a burgeoning de-facto state plan ... because these MCOs are working well together and the counties are working together to put together both a comprehensive, holistic, whole-person approach," Adcock said.

"I wonder if we need more time for the tailored plans to come to fruition, see how that's going to work, before we add something that could be a disruption to the children, to the families and to the system.

"If you make too many changes in either a person or a system at one time, you can crash the whole thing because you are trying to do too many good things at one time, and we want to avoid that," Adcock said.

Adcock said DHHS should take additional time to listen to the county commissioners and DSS officials to gauge their support of the MCOs' ability to implement what could become a statewide plan.

"They are asking to opt out of something they haven't even seen yet; there's a real message there," Adcock said.

"If enough counties opt out, there would be a statewide plan with a lot of holes in it."

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.