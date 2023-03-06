A bipartisan N.C. Senate bill that would make major changes to statewide foster-care services has advanced to the Senate floor.

Senate Bill 156, titled “Medicaid Children & Families Specialty Plan,” has Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, as its primary sponsor.

The bill was recommended by the gatekeeper Rules and Operations committee Tuesday. It could be added to the Senate floor agenda as early as Tuesday's 4 p.m. session.

The changes are designed foremost to ensure that a child in foster care retains access to Medicaid-covered physical and behavioral health services if they are moved to another county.

Currently, Medicaid services are handled by counties.

That means when a child in foster care is moved to another county, a new application for services must be filed on their behalf with that county’s Department of Social Services.

DHHS said the plan is designed to operate statewide “to enable children, youth and families to have access to a continuous, broad range of physical and behavioral health services regardless of their location in the state.”

“NCDHHS conducted more than a year of robust stakeholder engagement with diverse participants including: youths and families; county leadership; providers; and numerous child, family and provider advocates.”

Bill changes

Changes removed a limitation on prepaid health plans that “will open the bids up for any qualified vendor.”

Any of the state’s six behavioral health MCOs are eligible to bid, Krawiec said.

SB156 also removed language that would require the MCOs to develop and maintain a closed network of providers to furnish mental health, intellectual or development disabilities and substance abuse services to its enrollees.

Another change removed a clause that would not have allowed entities with a common ownership to submit more than one bid.

DHHS would be responsible for determining which services would be offered in the plan and which Medicaid and N.C. Health Choice beneficiaries would be eligible to enroll.

The bill says those services would include: intensive in-home services; multi-systemic therapy; residential treatment; and services in private residential treatment facilities.

Under SB156, a child cannot be taken out of the statewide plan unless DHHS requests it, and federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approves it.

Reduced MCO role

If SB156 passes, it would significantly reduce the role of the state’s six behavioral health managed care organizations, known as MCOs.

SB156 creates a statewide capitated prepaid health plan contract. Groups awarded contracts by DHHS would serve as middleman for connecting providers and beneficiaries, essentially taking over those responsibilities from the MCOs.

Although the MCOs could bid on the contract, it is more likely to be won by a health insurer similar to how four insurers recently began handling the statewide Medicaid managed care services.

SB156 is opposed by the state’s six behavioral health MCOs and at least 30 counties, including Forsyth, all of which say they want to keep foster care services as close to local as possible.

The primary purpose of the state’s six behavioral health MCOs is to oversee providers of mental health, substance-abuse disorder, intellectual and developmental disability and traumatic brain injury services.

They also play a role in ensuring that children in foster care get proper health and medical care, along with other services.

The behavioral health MCO serving Davie, Forsyth, Surry and Yadkin counties is Partners Health Management. Forsyth is by far the largest of Partners’ 14 members by population.

At least 218 young people in Forsyth have received foster-care services from Partners since Forsyth joined on Nov. 1, 2021.

Forsyth commissioners and DSS staff have expressed satisfaction with Partners’ handling of foster-care services.

Partners has said that “establishing a new, redundant statewide plan would cost North Carolina taxpayers millions of unnecessary dollars, and it would significantly limit choice and control for all North Carolina counties who care for many of our most vulnerable.”

The six MCOs have introduced their own plan to assure statewide coverage.

“Currently, we have the regional MCOs operating in silos,” Krawiec said.

“The population of foster care beneficiaries is very transient, and when they move from one region to another, their insurance does not go with them.

“The result is, the beneficiary is living in a region and their health care providers may be miles away.”

Krawiec said SB156 will initiate a statewide plan so that beneficiaries “will not have their services disrupted.”

“Their insurance coverage will be honored no matter where they are in North Carolina.”