Legislation that would make Moravian cookies the state’s official cookie has reached the N.C. House floor.

House Bill 89 also would make the Moravian star, a symbol of Christmas here in Winston-Salem, as the state star.

The bill was recommended out of the House Rules and Operations committee Tuesday. It could be presented for a vote as soon as Wednesday's floor session.

Republican Reps. Jon Hardister of Guilford County and Donny Lambeth and Jeff Zenger of Forsyth County are three of the four primary sponsors.

This is the second time lawmakers have tried to make the famously crispy cookies with a deep Winston-Salem heritage the state’s official cookie.

Hardister and Lambeth were primary sponsors of House Bill 394 in 2019, which just focused on the state cookie component. That bill cleared the House by a 115-0 vote in May 2019, but was not taken up by the Senate.

The legislators are hoping that adding the Moravian star will help the new bill gain support in the Senate.

The bill doesn’t specify a particular flavor of cookie, but does say cookies are made with molasses, allspice and ginger.