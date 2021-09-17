Gambling bill moved to committee in the North Carolina House

"Setting up the bill’s pathway in this way gives House leaders plenty of options about how to proceed.”

The odds are low that the state House will address SB688 in the current session, said John Dinan, a Wake Forest University political science professor who is a national expert on state legislatures.

"There is just so much else on the legislature's agenda for the rest of 2021, namely the budget and redistricting, that it is much more likely that the sports betting bill would be considered next year."

"Even then there is no guarantee that it will pass next year, given that it faces some significant opposition."

SB668 background

Sports wagering could bring in a potential $25 million to $50 million in additional funds for school construction, according to Lowe and Perry.

The bill would allow for betting on professional, college, electronic/virtual and certain amateur sports.

However, wagering on youth club and school sports would be prohibited, as well as on injuries, penalties, the outcomes of disciplinary proceedings against an individual, and the outcome of replay reviews. Also prohibited is placing a bet for another person.