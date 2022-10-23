GOP attorneys general pressure national banks to disclose ESG policies

Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. are among six national financial institutions that have been served a form of a subpoena by 19 Republican state attorneys general addressing a key element of their environmental, social and governance policies.

The others are Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase and Morgan Stanley.

The effort, led by Missouri's Eric Schmitt and Texas' Ken Paxton, represents the latest accusation from Republican attorneys general that the banking industry is participating in "starving companies engaged in fossil fuel-related activities of credit on national and international markets."

The attorneys general have served what is known as a civil investigative demand on the financial institutions.

They want the financial institutions to provide documents related to their involvement with the United Nations’ Net-Zero Banking Alliance.

According to the UN's website — https://www.unepfi.org/net-zero-banking/ — the 119-member alliance represents a collaboration between the global agency and the global banking industry.

The banks represent about 40% of global banking assets, or about $70 trillion.

Other participating U.S. financial institutions are Amalgamated Bank, Blue Ridge Bank and Climate First Bank. Blue Ridge, based in Charlottesville, Va., has banking operations in Greensboro.

The alliance said it is "committed to aligning their lending and investment portfolios with net-zero emissions by 2050."

"Combining near-term action with accountability, this ambitious commitment sees signatory banks setting intermediate targets for 2030 or sooner using robust, science-based guidelines."

The attorneys general claim the "alliance is a massive worldwide agreement by major banking institutions, overseen by the U.N., to starve companies engaged in fossil fuel-related activities of credit on national and international markets."

Schmitt said the attorneys general “are investigating banks for ceding authority to the U.N., which will only result in the killing of American companies that don’t subscribe to the woke, climate agenda.

"These banks are accountable to American laws — we don’t let international bodies set the standards for our businesses.”

The attorneys general cited 10 categories from which they want documentation of the financial institutions' alliance agreements and/or their ESG integration practices, including how "you have incorporated the Principles for Responsible Banking into your operations."

They also are targeting involvement in any global climate initiatives, including whether the chief executive is a member of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero Principals Group.

The global Glasgow alliance — https://www.gfanzero.com/ — is affiliated with the UN Net-Zero initiative, with a focus on accelerating the decarbonization of the economy in connection with the "objective of the Paris Agreement to limit global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Centigrade from pre-industrial levels requires a whole economy transition."

Banks' involvement

Bank of America and Wells Fargo could not be reached for comment on the attorneys general's actions.

Wells Fargo announced on Oct. 15, 2021, that it had joined the alliance after setting a goal in March 2021 of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

"The Net-Zero Banking Alliance recognizes the vital role of banks in supporting clients in their net-zero transitions and working with governments to deliver on their decarbonization policies and pledges," Wells Fargo said.

“As our chief executive Charlie Scharf shared when we announced our net-zero goal, climate change is one of the most urgent environmental and social issues of our time, and the risks of inaction are too great to ignore,” said Nate Hurst, head of Social Impact & Sustainability for Wells Fargo.

“As a financial institution serving many sectors of the economy, we acknowledge our role in deploying resources and working closely with our clients to support their respective low-carbon transitions.

“Banks cannot do this alone — together with government policies and investments, innovation, and collective action we can make progress toward the goals of the Paris Agreement and our own net-zero ambitions.”

Bank of America also joined the alliance in 2021, saying "consistent with our approach toward responsible growth, we are helping finance this transition by setting and achieving milestone targets, partnering with clients to support their transition, investing in climate solutions, developing and reporting decision-useful metrics to drive progress, leading industry collaborations, and following guidance for transparency."

Blue Ridge Bank chief executive Brian Plum said that "we see the need to change and the urgency of that need, and bold action supplemented by embedded accountability will ensure Blue Ridge is doing its part as an agent of positive change. We are hopeful our actions inspire others to join the effort to address the critical issues of our day."

Attorneys general target ESG

Missouri attorney general Schmitt said his office "has been a national leader in the fight against ESG."

That includes in late July sending similar civil investigative demands to research analytical firms Morningstar and Sustainalytics, both containing 43 interrogatories for documents pertaining to Morningstar’s "perceived anti-Israel bias in ESG ratings products like Sustainalytics’ “Human Rights Radar.”

Schmitt said the other participating attorneys general in the financial institutions' dispute are Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

"Five other states have joined, but can’t be named due to state laws or regulations regarding confidentiality," according to Schmitt's office.

Texas attorney general Paxton said his participation centers on what he called "potential violations of consumer protection laws ... alleged deceptive trade practices tied to Environmental, Social and Governance-related actions.

“The radical climate change movement has been waging an all-out war against American energy for years, and the last thing Americans need right now are corporate activists helping the left bankrupt our fossil fuel industry,” Paxton said.

“If the largest banks in the world think they can get away with lying to consumers or taking any other illegal action designed to target a vital American industry like energy, they’re dead wrong.

"This investigation is just getting started, and we won’t stop until we get to the truth.”

Analysts' response

Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said he considers the attorneys general's effort as "sound and fury to support a political narrative."

"With this logic, West Virginia would sue to allow metallurgical coal ash to be dumped freely in our rivers again," Gray said. "The free market demands that companies be more responsible for their environmental impact. If the petrochemical industry fails to innovate for the future, it is its own fault."

Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said "the heart of the ESG lending denial case in Texas will come down to a single word — believed.

"It’s one thing to believe that something is true; it’s quite another to prove that it’s true in federal court, based on a preponderance of the evidence that’s submitted to the court," Plath said.

"As much as I agree with the position that the federal government’s overt support for the ESG movement is an unconstitutional overreach by the Biden administration to influence the allocation of credit in the private sector of our economy, this simply ain’t the way to fix the problem."

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said the attorneys general have a difficult legal challenge to make since "collusion cases are always difficult to prove."

"Businesses in the same industry often move prices in similar ways because the firms generally face the same factors," Walden said. "It’s difficult to distinguish coordinated, pre-planned actions from simply actions based on similar circumstances."