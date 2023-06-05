A coalition of 21 Republican attorneys general have filed a joint amicus brief in support of N.C. Treasurer Dale Folwell’s opposition to a requirement that the State Health Plan pay for medical treatments, including hormone therapy and surgeries, for transgender individuals.

Judge Loretta Biggs of the Middle District of N.C. ruled in June 2022 in favor of plaintiffs in the case of Kadel v. Folwell.

The SHP is North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services. It covers nearly 740,000 teachers, the governor, current and former legislators, state university and community college personnel and their dependents, and non-Medicare retirees and their dependents.

The lawsuit was filed by Lambda Legal and the Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund in March 2019. Plaintiffs included several transgender people and their parents who sued because a temporary benefit to pay for surgical and hormonal treatments related to gender dysphoria had expired.

Biggs’ order required the state’s health plan to resume coverage.

Folwell appealed Biggs’ ruling to the U.S. Fourth Circuit appeals court in Richmond, Va., which heard oral arguments in January. A hearing before the full court is scheduled for September.

“This lawsuit is about requiring taxpayers to fund sex transition procedures,” Folwell said after filing the appeal.

“The facts are on our side, and we hope the Fourth Circuit will apply the law and reverse Judge Biggs’ decision.”

The Treasurer’s office disclosed the amicus brief filing Wednesday.

Folwell said in the news release that Biggs’ ruling deprived the SHP of a jury trial “and substituted judicial decision making for the Board of Trustees’ authority to determine coverage and benefits.”

“Our main priority is to provide coverage that does the most good for the highest number of people with the finite resources we have available,” Folwell said.

“Plan trustees are responsible for maintaining and preserving the financial stability of the State Health Plan.

“We cannot be everything for everyone,” Folwell said.

The Associated Press reported in June 2022 that the SHP board, when agreeing to cover the medically necessary services for 2017, estimated the annual cost for such coverage would be several hundred thousand dollars.

The SHP has spent about $356,000 this year through April 30 on treatments for 270 individuals. It projects spending more than $1 million on treatment expenses in 2023, but that amount does not account for paid pharmaceutical claims.

According to the Treasurer’s office, the overall projected membership expenditure is $2.79 billion for 2023.

Amicus brief stance

The amicus brief was filed May 25 by attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

The general opinion of the attorneys general is that certain gender transition procedures “are at best experimental and at worst deeply harmful.”

“The purported benefits of chemical and surgical interventions are hypothetical. Unfortunately, the side effects are not. They are both known and severe.

“Premature mortality. Sterilization. Interference with brain development. Loss of bone density. Hypertension. Shockingly high suicide rates after chemical or surgical intervention.”

“Gender dysphoria is a serious condition, and all individuals struggling with it deserve compassionate, evidence-based care. Disregarding the science and the harms is not compassionate,” the brief stated.

“The 21 states support the position that health benefits should be determined by those closest to the situation, and they point out the current disagreement about the effectiveness of these medical treatments,” Folwell said.

Biggs wrote that the plaintiffs’ doctors and experts, medical associations and the plan’s third-party administrators agreed that such treatments “can be medically necessary to treat gender dysphoria in some cases.”

Biggs also wrote that “defendants have not submitted any admissible evidence to refute that these treatments were ‘medically necessary,’ and it appears both NCSHP and Blue Cross agree that they would have been covered in absence of the exclusion.”

“Defendants’ belief that gender-affirming care is ineffective and unnecessary is simply not supported by the record.”

Background

According to a statement from Folwell, the state health plan’s refusal to cover surgical and hormonal treatments related to the diagnosis of gender dysphoria dates back to the 1990s.

In December 2016, Treasurer Janet Cowell and the health plan board voted to allow coverage for a year, citing projected federal regulatory changes.

The board vote took place three weeks before Folwell began his first term as treasurer on Jan. 1, 2017.

Biggs determined the SHP’s refusal to cover medical care related to gender transition “discriminates based on sex and transgender status in violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution and discriminates because of sex in violation of Title VII” of the federal Civil Rights Act.

“Defendants are … ordered to reinstate coverage for ‘medically necessary services’ for the treatment of gender dysphoria. The issue of damages is reserved for trial.”

Among people potentially affected by the appeal is Stewart Jeffers, who is undergoing gender transition treatments that began in January 2020.

Jeffers, 22, has been covered by the state health plan through his father, Tripp, a former history and philosophy teacher at Parkland High School.

Tripp Jeffers said Biggs’ ruling is “is a victory for families who deal with this discrimination on a daily basis.”

“Dale Folwell defends this discriminatory practice as a so-called cost-saving measure, but that doesn’t explain why educators and other state employees have had to pay premiums under his tenure for health insurance that was provided for free to employees prior to his election,” Tripp Jeffers said.