GOP bill would end extra unemployment benefit in NC

“They have an eye for making their case to the general public, and perhaps putting some pressure on the governor and some Democratic legislators, and at least putting Democrats on the defensive on this issue.”

Dinan said there was little chance Democratic legislators would support an override vote on a potential Cooper veto.

Reaching a compromise between the House and Senate’s return-to-work legislation will be challenging, said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.

“Given the ongoing delay in state budget negotiations, it’s not entirely clear that the House and Senate will move quickly to resolve their differences over federal unemployment funds,” Kokai said.

“If legislators vote along party lines, Cooper would be more likely to pull out his veto stamp.”

Key unemployment benefit

The first phase of the federal unemployment benefit expansion, which was in effect from late March 2020 through July 26, 2020, paid up to $600 weekly.

It has been by far the biggest factor in unemployment benefit payments at $6.57 billion paid to North Carolinians as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. That represents 54.7% of the $12 billion in UI benefit payments.