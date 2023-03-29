The Republican-controlled General Assembly accomplished Wednesday its first successful override of a Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper veto since 2018.

The N.C. House voted 71-46 to override Cooper's veto of Senate Bill 41, titled "Guarantee 2nd Amend Freedom and Protections."

According to Cooper's veto statement Friday, SB41 eliminates the current requirement that people have a valid permit from their local sheriff’s office before purchasing or acquiring a handgun.

Sheriffs will lose the authority to issue or deny these permits based on criminal background checks and determining the safety and character of applicants.

Forsyth County sheriff Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said in a statement responding to the veto override that "we must never forget that our decisions create conditions. Time will reveal the mistakes that we have made."

"But as a law-abiding law-enforcement agency, we will do what is legal and what is required of us by law.”

All 71 Republicans voted for the override, while 46 of 49 Democrats voted against.

The three Democrats who did not cast a vote were Cecil Brockman of Guilford County, Tricia Ann Cotham of Mecklenburg County and Michael Wray of Halifax County.

It's not clear if they chose not to vote or were absent. The legislative roll call vote total has not been posted as of 11:30 a.m. — nearly two hours after the vote was taken.

The Senate voted 30-19 to override the veto Tuesday along party lines.

The legislation removes sheriffs’ authority to refuse a permit based on signs of mental illness, domestic abuse incidents that might not be captured in a national database, or other indicators that a person could be a danger to themselves or others.

Cooper's office did not have immediate comment on the veto override.

Cooper said Friday that "eliminating strong background checks will allow more domestic abusers and other dangerous people to own handguns and reduces law enforcement's ability to stop them from committing violent crimes.

"Second Amendment supporting, responsible gun owners know this will put families and communities at risk.”

House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said in a statement that "this legislation preserves the Second Amendment rights of North Carolinians by repealing the outdated pistol permit system."

"It also allows all churches and other place of religious worship to protect their parishioners and launches a statewide firearm safe storage awareness initiative.

These have been long-standing goals of Second Amendment advocates in our state, and we have finally brought this legislation over the finish line," Moore said.

The veto override "to repeal our pistol permit law has made our communities less safe," said Josh Stein, the state's Democratic attorney general and declared governor candidate for the 2024 Democratic nomination.

"Now, dangerous people — like violent criminals and domestic abusers — will be able to more easily get their hands on guns."

Overriding the veto

North Carolina law requires three-fifths support — representing 60% of 120 members, or 72 votes — for a veto override for it to be successful at full attendance.

That means the 71 Republicans need at least one of 49 Democrat House members to support an override at full attendance.

However, an override can be successful with the absence or non-voting status of at least two Democratic members if all 71 Republicans voted for the override.

In Wednesday's voting scenario of 71-46, the percentage was at 60.7%.

"Repealing the pistol permit is the wrong direction for our state at a time when there has been an explosion in gun violence in our country," said Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, who voted to support the veto.

"My Democratic colleagues and I have been pushing measures for more gun safety. When Missouri repealed its pistol permit, gun deaths increased by 30%.

"We know the pistol permit program, which provides for a more extensive background check than the federal program and covers all sales, works to keep guns out of the hands of individuals who are a danger to themselves or others," Harrison said.

When Republicans had super-majorities in both chambers during the 2017-18 sessions, Cooper had 23 of 28 vetoes overridden.

By comparison, during the 2019-22 sessions, Cooper vetoed 47 bills with none overridden.

SB41 represented the first veto override attempt of the 2023 session.

There was an expectation that Cooper would veto House Bill 40, which increases civil and criminal penalties for rioting or inciting rioting that causes damage to property, serious bodily injury or death, or by assaulting emergency personnel.

Although Cooper opposed HB40 as too restrictive and potentially chilling peaceful protect efforts, he allowed the bill to become law without his signature on March 21 after the bill passed the House 75-43 with the support of six Democrats on Feb. 8.

Increasing child gun deaths

The 2023 N.C. Child Fatality Task Force reports that gun deaths for children rose 231.3% between 2012 and 2021.

As a result, guns are now the leading cause of injury death for children in North Carolina, surpassing car accidents.

The veto override vote comes after Monday's school-shooting tragedy in Nashville, Tenn., in which three children and three adults were killed, along with the shooter.

"I don’t have any insight on the timing except that it was terrible given it took place less than 48 hours after the Nashville school shooting," Harrison said.

During Tuesday's Senate veto override debate, Sen. Sydney Batch, D-Wake, brought up the tragedy in arguing against the Senate veto override.

“While six families woke up this morning in Nashville grieving the agonizing loss of their children and loved ones, we are here today to make it easier for people hellbent on causing mass carnage to buy a gun,” Batch said as quoted by The Associated Press.

SB41 primary sponsor Sen. Danny Britt, R-Robeson, stressed his opinion that SB41 "would not make individuals less safe."

Britt urged senators not to use the Tennessee shooting to “score political points.”

Bill supporters argue private exchanges make up a very small percentage of total gun sales and that criminals probably aren't obtaining permits anyway.

“Too many worry that their kids may not come home from school," Stein said.

"Gun violence is a terrifying threat, and eliminating background checks will make the job of law enforcement officers more difficult.

"While our legislators failed us, I’ll continue to do everything in my power to keep people in our state safe.”