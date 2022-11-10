GOP legislative leaders push Medicaid expansion talks into 2023

The great — and potentially legislative-defining — debate on Medicaid expansion in North Carolina will not continue in 2022, requiring between 450,000 and 650,000 potential beneficiaries to wait another year for action.

North Carolina is one of just 12 non-expansion states, all with Republican-controlled legislatures.

Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, told media outlets in his post-election comments Wednesday that “I think we’ll deal with that next year" when asked about a proposed special December session on Medicaid expansion.

Berger's comments served as confirmation that even though the House and Senate passed in June a bill representing their version of Medicaid expansion, talks over the past five months have not yielded a compromise ready for a floor vote.

Rep. Tim Moore recently told the Raleigh News & Observer that legislative leaders are "close on some things, other things we’re not,” and would come back in 2023 for a “more comprehensive discussion.”

Moore's strategy for breaking the legislative logjam on Medicaid expansion has been the House version of Senate Bill 408.

Moore has said SB408 would help preserve rural hospitals and directing the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to develop a Medicaid Modernization and Savings Plan with a Dec. 15 deadline for filing a report with a joint oversight legislative committee.

“We need to know exactly what we’re getting” from Medicaid expansion, particularly in terms of expanding access to health-care providers “in a manner that is cost-effective,” Moore said in August. “This way, we have certainty ... and the final say.”

If the legislative oversight committee approves the plan in December, Moore had pledged that SB408 would receive an up-and-down vote soon after.

On Wednesday, Berger said “I think I’m gonna go tell Santa Claus what my wishes are for Christmas rather than spending time with my friend" Moore in December.

Consequences

After several years of often-stiff opposition, Berger and Moore have been hedging their newfound-in-2022 support for Medicaid expansion in part on waiting for the outcome of the 2022 legislative election.

Following Tuesday's results, Republicans have a 30-20 super-majority in the Senate and are one seat shy at 71-49 in the House.

Analysts say that means the Senate is likely to move forward during the 2023 session with its version of House Bill 149 that had inserted the Senate's Medicaid expansion language.

Berger said when he introduced the revamped HB149 that “if there’s a person in the state of North Carolina that has spoken out against Medicaid expansion more than I have, I’d like to meet that person. We need coverage in North Carolina for the working poor.”

In exchange for expanding Medicaid, HB149 contains several long-sought Senate Republican health-care reforms, foremost weakening the state’s certificate-of-need laws that appears to be a major roadblock in the House.

The bill also would permit nurse practitioners, certified nurse midwives and other providers the ability to work independently from doctors.

HB149 is vigorously opposed by the N.C. Healthcare Association.

In August, NCHA president and chief executive Steve Lawler called out Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, Berger and Moore for being willing to let Medicaid expansion “die because you are looking for a deal.”

The NCHA, as well as the N.C Medical Society and the Old North State Medical Society, prefer the version of SB408 in large part because it has a much lower financial and regulatory impact on health-care systems and hospitals.

Lawler wrote that the NCHA “hopes to see the General Assembly accomplish Medicaid expansion and adopt the much-needed Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program this year.”

“They are both important to the state, and should not require a trade or a change in policy that would likely have negative downstream impact on hospitals that are crucial to the state’s safety net.”

Lawler stressed in his letter that NCHA members “are not elected to office, and therefore we are not the ones standing in the way of passing legislation. That burden, and opportunity, lies with your branches of government.”

Delay consequences

The lack of progress has two meaningful consequences attached to them.

The first was cited by a letter sent in September by state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley to Cooper, Berger and Moore.

A pivotal turning point in Berger and Moore agreeing to consider Medicaid expansion was the potential for the federal pandemic relief law to provide North Carolina with $1.5 billion over two years to treat traditional Medicaid patients.

That funding is contingent on the Republican-controlled legislature approving expansion and, most important, agreeing to not put stipulations on enrollees, such as work requirement for some potential recipient that has been blocked by several federal judges.

Those federal funds would free up DHHS to re-direct General Fund dollars to other priorities; $1 billion would be used to address substance abuse and mental health.

Kinsley cited at the time of his letter the need to pass some form of Medicaid expansion by Sept. 30, or risking the loss of a major portion of the federal funds — a requirement Cooper, Berger and Moore all acknowledged at the time.

Expiring coverage

Medicaid covers 2.71 million North Carolinians, which increased by nearly 27% or 588,611, since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DHHS.

Those who might be eligible under the expanded program are between the ages of 18 and 64 and earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to purchase coverage on the private insurance marketplace.

A sizable portion of enrollees during the pandemic likely would qualify for expansion coverage.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a national nonprofit health-care advocacy group, Congress enacted the Families First Coronavirus Response Act soon after the pandemic erupted in the U.S.

Part of the act is a requirement that Medicaid programs keep people continuously enrolled through the end of the month in which the COVID-19 public health emergency ends, in exchange for enhanced federal funding.

That has been the pathway where many of the additional Medicaid beneficiaries in N.C. gained coverage during the pandemic

However, the temporary enrollment has an end date of when the federal DHHS — first the Trump administration and now the Biden administration — declares the national public health emergency as over.

The latest expectation is that the Biden administration will set a Jan. 11 end date after several extensions. The administration has plans to provide a 60-day notice of the end date.

Kaiser estimates that millions of uninsured beneficiaries nationwide will lose their health coverage at that time.

Reactions

Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and the author of several Medicaid expansion bills in recent sessions, said Wednesday "the issues we have been dealing with will continue to be hotly discussed topics."

"Medicaid expansion will be a major issue that needs some resolution in 2023.

"Our leadership in the House will need to work closely with the House minority leadership and governor to seek solutions," Lambeth said. "There will be a number of potential deals negotiated to get legislation moved forward that is part of our agenda for North Carolina."

Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said Wednesday that Medicaid expansion "seems to remain a top priority among all decision makers, and I am hopeful that we can finally agree on a path either in December or in the upcoming 2023 session."

Mitch Kokai, senior analyst with conservative think tank John Locke Foundation, said having GOP super-majorities in both chambers may have led to "a major push to get a Medicaid expansion deal done in the next two months."

It's an opinion unlikely to be shared by most Democrats.

Without a House GOP super-majority, Kokai said that "all sides in that debate might be willing to stick to their current positions, given the fact that the political landscape didn’t shift as much as some had hoped or feared.”

"They are more likely to pursue the same path they have followed over the past four years — trying to bring along as many Democrats with them as possible."