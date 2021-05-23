GOP legislators may continue to push re-opening bills even with most mask mandates ending

North Carolinians were able to breathe a mask-less sigh of relief with the May 14 ending of most COVID-19 social-gathering and public-health restrictions by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Cooper kept mask mandates and recommendations for certain indoor public settings.
Cooper said his decision to lift most social-gathering restrictions, as recommended May 13 by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is consistent with his pandemic-long pledge to follow the science “and our focus on saving lives with the dimmer switch approach.”
However, the tension-filled political debate over Cooper’s emergency executive orders since March 2020 is not likely to go away anytime soon even if the bulk of the proposed legislation now appears moot.
That includes the potential for more re-opening bills clearing the Republican-controlled General Assembly during the 2021 session, only to become another series of veto test of wills with Cooper and legislative Democrats.
“On one hand, it’s pretty obvious that a number of bills pushing for a quicker re-opening timetable during COVID will not move forward in the legislature because they are no longer necessary after the governor’s announcement,” said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University who is a national expert on state legislatures.
“On the other hand, there will probably continue to be a legislative push for long-term adjustments in the state’s emergency-powers statutes, as it pertains to the roles of the governor, Council of State and General Assembly with an eye to looking ahead to future emergencies.”
Council of State debate
A common theme in many of the Republican re-opening bills is requiring the governor to gain the approval of the 10-member Council of State to either implement or extend emergency executive orders.
The council is comprised of 10 statewide elected officials: governor; lieutenant governor; agriculture commissioner; attorney general; auditor; insurance commissioner; labor commissioner; secretary of state; superintendent of public instruction; and treasurer.
The council has had a 6-4 Republican margin throughout Cooper’s terms in office.
All six GOP council members, foremost Treasurer Dale Folwell, have expressed their desire to fully reopen the state’s economy sooner than Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen have wanted from a public-health perspective.
Republicans supporting those bills say Cooper should want to have other statewide elected officials to help with the burden of leading the state through a pandemic.
“It has now been over a year since Gov. Cooper unilaterally placed our citizens under a statewide emergency due to COVID-19,” said Rep. Keith Kidwell, R-Beaufort.
“Regardless of the politics of his executive orders, this is not how a representative republic works and it is not the intent of the law.
“No one person should have such sweeping and unilateral authority to shut down our state,” Kidwell said.
Democratic House leaders have countered by saying North Carolinians re-elected Cooper as governor based primarily on his handling of the first eight months of the pandemic.
Successful vetoes
Cooper has vetoed several Republican-sponsored reopening bills during the 2020 and 2021 sessions out of concerns that the bills would hamstring the flexibility needed for state and local government officials to quickly respond to another COVID-19 surge.
Attempts to override eight of those vetoes failed, including one in the 2021 session.
Two more reopening bills have cleared the state House during the current session.
The first is House Bill 264, titled “Emergency Powers Accountability Act,” cleared the House on March 31 by an expected partisan 69-50 vote after a nearly 40-minute debate. The bill has not been addressed in the Senate.
The second is House Bill 211, which would allow establishments that serve food and drink “to operate and conduct business activity provided certain conditions are met.” It cleared the House by a 71-45 vote.
HB264 would set a seven-day expiration on any executive order that does not have the Council of State’s concurrence, and 30-day expiration for an order that does unless the legislature votes to extend the order.
Currently, there are no legislative deadlines for the executive orders, but only what Cooper sets and opts to extend.
The bill would set a statewide emergency as affecting at least 67 of the 100 counties.
HB211, if it becomes law, would supersede any emergency executive order by Cooper, or a municipal or county ordinance.
The bill received at least three Democrat votes. However, at 71 votes, it remains one shy of enough votes necessary to successfully override a Cooper veto.
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, said she believe the bills will go forward in an attempt “to set the guidance for future emergencies.”
Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said most of the reopening bills “are seemingly mostly redundant at this point.”
“I do anticipate the majority party may continue to push for clarification on the Council of State’s role since this is not the last emergency we will face.”
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said some of the re-opening bills could be shelved by their sponsors.
“But, I think most bill sponsors would prefer to continue to move these opening bills for approval,” Lambeth said.
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, shares a similar perspective.
“As for the reopening the economy legislation, I think that it will continue to move forward with more proposals because the governor himself indicated that the threat is not over, and thus (Republicans) will be worried of the possibility of more serious restrictions going forward,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.
Vaccine bills
Cooper and Democratic legislative leaders are not the only ones expressing concern about the potential intended and unintended consequences of Republican pandemic-focused bills during the current session.
The N.C. Medical Society and the Carolina Complete Health Network has issued a strongly worded statement of its opposition to four House bills that would significantly change the state’s vaccination laws.
The bills were introduced by several hardline Republican legislators — Kidwell, Rep. Larry Pittman of Cabarrus County, Rep. Timothy Moffitt of Henderson County and Rep. Mark Bless of Haywood County.
The bills are:
House Bill 558, titled “Prohibit mandatory CV19 vaccinations;”
House Bill 686, titled “No government retribution for refusal of CV19 vax;”
House Bill 779, titled “Coronavirus vaccine bill of rights;” and
House Bill 876, titled “Vaccination private choice protection Act.”
The advocacy groups pulled no punches concerning the bills even though only HB686 cleared the first House committee step before not advancing through Thursday’s legislative crossover deadline.
“As an ongoing matter of public health, we have long supported regular vaccination and have been working to encourage vaccination against COVID-19,” the advocacy groups said in a joint statement.
“Our current state statutes regulating vaccination are satisfactory, and we urge legislators not to change the law that has served the state well, especially as we seek to end the pandemic.”
NCMS President Dr. Philip Brown Jr. said “these legislative changes are not necessary and serve only to erode the opportunity for open and honest discussion with our patients.”
“Not only would these proposals serve to discourage vaccination against COVID-19 in the midst of a global pandemic, they also would extend to vaccinations against other deadly illnesses.”
Dr. Rachel Keeyer, president and chief medical officer of Carolina Complete Health Network, said that trying to understand “the new science of achieving immunity and protection in our communities requires hard conversations about making optimal choices among imperfect ones.”
House Bill 572
Interestingly, the advocacy groups did not mention House Bill 572, which cleared the House by a 75-38 vote.
The bill would prohibit the governor or a cabinet secretary from mandating getting a vaccine through an emergency executive order or the rulemaking process. Anyone who refused to get a vaccine would not be subject to civil or criminal liability.
“There was lots of interest in a bill that would not require or mandate a vaccination even though the governor has announced publicly he had no plans to require vaccinations,” Lambeth said.
“The issue for many advocates and citizens who contacted us was their concerns about the safety of the vaccine without a typical and thorough trial period, and the freedom by our citizens to make their own decisions.”
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said he finds it “interesting that the Medical Society feels compelled to take a public stance against these bills.”
“Usually, that would be unlikely to happen if the measures had little chance of becoming law. There must be enough concern about the measures that the Medical Society sees more benefits than risks in speaking out.
“The risks, of course, include angering those who dislike vaccines mandates — within the General Assembly and in the public at large.”
Legislative backlash?
Madjd-Sajdadi said that realistically the mask mandates “were never really effectively enforced except by social pressure.”
“The real danger is the potential backlash against mask mandates that we have seen in other states.
“The legislature may decide to require businesses and localities to drop masking mandates altogether even as the governor has stated that individual businesses and localities can extend these mandates when people are either on their properties or are within the local area limits as they see fit.
Madjd-Sadjadi said that for state legislatures that pass laws in which businesses cannot impose mask mandates, “they will be guilty of exactly the same intrusion on freedom that they accuse the governor of committing because this will serve as a limitation on property rights.”
Dinan said it is possible for some of the Republican re-opening bills to pick up just enough Democratic support to override a Cooper veto if they can make a convincing argument that the legislation is needed to prepare for future statewide emergencies.
“These bills might now be seen as less targeted to restraining Cooper’s response to COVID, and more designed to apply to future situations that could involve either Democratic or Republican governors,” Dinan said.
“There continues to be significant interest among legislators in North Carolina and in other states in making long-term adjustments to state emergency-powers statutes, as legislators seek to gain more of a seat at the table in decision-making in future emergencies.
“This state legislative activity will likely continue even after governors pull back from their COVID directives this spring.”
