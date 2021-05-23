GOP legislators may continue to push re-opening bills even with most mask mandates ending

Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said he finds it “interesting that the Medical Society feels compelled to take a public stance against these bills.”

“Usually, that would be unlikely to happen if the measures had little chance of becoming law. There must be enough concern about the measures that the Medical Society sees more benefits than risks in speaking out.

“The risks, of course, include angering those who dislike vaccines mandates — within the General Assembly and in the public at large.”

Legislative backlash?

Madjd-Sajdadi said that realistically the mask mandates “were never really effectively enforced except by social pressure.”

“The real danger is the potential backlash against mask mandates that we have seen in other states.

“The legislature may decide to require businesses and localities to drop masking mandates altogether even as the governor has stated that individual businesses and localities can extend these mandates when people are either on their properties or are within the local area limits as they see fit.