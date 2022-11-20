GOP may be emboldened with legislative gains, but Cooper veto power still looms

North Carolina Republicans came within 628 votes in the tightest House race of regaining a super-majority in both legislative chambers.

Because Democrat Diamond Staton-Williams won her District 73 victory in Cabarrus County, Gov. Roy Cooper will continue to wield his veto pen that could curtail much of the potential Republican legislative wish list during the 2023 session.

Yet, legislative analysts expect Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, will continue to push controversial legislation likely to include further restrictions to the state’s abortion laws, potentially submitting “Don’t Say Gay” bills, and mandatory sheriffs’ cooperation with ICE agents.

Senate Republicans now have a 30-20 margin after flipping one Democrat-held seat — what they needed to restore a super-majority.

House Republicans gained two of the necessary three flipped seats, and now hold a 71-49 margin.

When Republicans had super-majorities in both chambers during the 2017-18 sessions, Cooper had 23 of 28 vetoes overridden.

By comparison, during the 2019-22 sessions, Cooper vetoed 47 bills with none overridden.

“We stopped a GOP (House) supermajority tonight when North Carolinians voted for balance and progress,” Cooper said following the election. “I’ll continue to work with this legislature to support a growing economy, more clean energy, better health care and strong public schools.”

Berger said the 2022 legislative election “has been a barometer for where voters want their state and country to go.”

“The Republican platform of low taxes, job creation, expanded parental choice and quality education, is one that reflects the needs of all North Carolinians,” Berger said. “... Results prove just that.”

Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and a top House Republican, said that “our leadership will need to work closely with the House minority leadership and governor to seek solutions.”

“But, if we need to override a veto, the House has traditionally been able to gain a few persons of the minority party to vote to override,” Lambeth said.

Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said because House Democrats “staved off a Republican supermajority ... the governor’s veto will continue to play into a critical role in stopping or slowing down the most extreme legislation from becoming law. “

“I remain optimistic that both parties can find common ground on some issues and work together to improve the lives of North Carolinians and continue to make our state a great place to live, work and play,” Harrison said.

Social school issues

The closest that the legislature had toward a “Don’t Say Gay” bill during the 2021 and 2022 sessions was House Bill 1067, titled “Parent’s Right to Know and Student Welfare,” that included a section on “age-appropriate instruction in reproductive health and safety education.”

HB1067 included the following language: “Whether provided by school personnel or third parties, instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity shall comply with age- and developmentally appropriate requirements for reproductive health and safety education provided in (General Statute) 115C-81.30 and shall not occur in kindergarten through sixth grade classrooms.”

The bill, with right-wing Rep. Keith Kidwell, R-Beaufort, as primary sponsor, was never addressed in the House K-12 Education committee.

Another social schools bill introduced by several right-wing House Republicans likely to be reintroduced is House Bill 358, titled “Save Women’s Sports Act.”

The bill is defined as designed “to protect the opportunities for women and girls in athletics by ensuring women are not forced to compete against men playing on women’s sports teams.”

Among the bill’s language is that athletic departments for public high and middle schools “shall be expressly designated as one of the following based on biological sex: males, men or boys; females, women or girls; and co-ed or mixed.”

“Athletic teams or sports designated for females, women or girls shall not be open to students of the male sex. Sex shall be recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

HB358 also was not heard by the House Judiciary 1 committee.

Bridging the divide

Given the deep divide over bipartisan legislation involving medical marijuana and regulated sports wagering during the 2022 session, it’s not clear what effect a Republican Senate super-majority will have on those bills that are likely to be reintroduced.

“There will be a number of potential deals negotiated to get legislation moved forward that is part of our agenda for North Carolina,” Lambeth said.

Gambling and medical marijuana bills could advance because of the potential for bipartisan support, “depending on the exact configuration of the legislation,” said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.

On June 6, the Senate cleared bipartisan Senate Bill 711 by a 37-6 vote on legislation that legalizes marijuana for medicinal purposes. The House did not address the bill.

On June 22, the House voted down the primary of two bipartisan Senate bills on sports wagering.

Senate Bill 688 was defeated in a 49-52 vote, with 32 Republicans and 20 Democrats voting no — representing a mix of anti-gambling social conservatives and anti-poverty progressives. Six Republicans did not cast a vote, while House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, was excused from voting.

Lambeth, the author of several Medicaid expansion bills in recent sessions, said “the issues we have been dealing with will continue to be hotly discussed topics.”

“Medicaid expansion will be a major issue that needs some resolution in 2023,” Lambeth said. “Other health-related policy issues, such as certificate-of-need reform, medical marijuana, funding for a variety of citizens who struggle with some chronic condition, abortion resolution, mental health reform, etc., will be a few of the topics that will need resolution.”

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, said she is hopeful the House “has a few Democrats who have voted with the majority on a number of occasions” on controversial Republican legislation before opting to uphold a Cooper veto the past four sessions.

“I believe we will be able to pass meaningful legislation,” she said.

Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, said the Republican legislative gains are “a testament to the conservative policies we have implemented over the last several years.”

“I believe our focus will continue to be on economic development, job creation, improving student outcomes in education and enhancing public safety.”

The NC Chamber, on behalf of several local chambers that include Greater Winston-Salem Inc., said in a statement it wants legislators from both parties “to maintain and advance a competitive business climate that grows private-sector jobs.”

“Our state’s diverse business community recognizes that, at times, you may address complex, sensitive and controversial issues,” the statement said. “We trust you will do so with balance, respect and an eye on maintaining North Carolina’s status as a top state to live and work.”

The NC Chamber pledged that it would “be direct and communicate our concerns when we believe our status as the leading state for private-sector job creation is at risk.”

Abortion bills

Kokai said his focus on the 2023 session will be on what abortion restriction legislation Republican legislative leaders will try to advance.

Berger has told media outlets that he would prefer reducing the weeks from 20 to 13, which is at the end of the first trimester.

“We have still not had a conversation with our members, particularly with our new members,” Berger has told the media outlets. “We’ll see where the caucus is and we’ll see what is possible for us to do, if anything.”

Moore suggested during the tail end of the 2022 session and afterward that he would prefer deciding on a direction on abortion restrictions to see what the political lines would be entering the 2023 session.

“Had Republicans secured supermajorities, they would have felt obligated to at least consider changing the current law that bans the practice after 20 weeks,” Kokai said.

That could have included trying to implement severe restrictions in other states, such as a total ban or no abortions after six to 12 weeks.

“Now, they might table that idea unless they can identify at least one House Democrat who would both support additional restrictions and be willing to suffer the wrath of Roy Cooper and the state Democratic political operation,” Kokai said.

Madjd-Sadjadi said it’s possible that an abortion bill could clear the legislature “if Republicans can pick up a socially conservative Democrat to support further restrictions.”

“But, I think this is unlikely right now unless it is narrowly construed.”

Madjd-Sadjadi said Republican legislative leaders are likely to recognize that “a highly restrictive bill would not play as well (in North Carolina) and could backfire on them given how abortion-restrictive constitutional amendments have not done well in other states, even those with high degree of otherwise Republican support.”

“They might have a better shot with putting a referendum on the ballot than trying to pass legislation outright,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.

Otherwise, the 2023 session may be known more for “Republican preferences on taxes and the budget continuing to be the norm,” Madjd-Sadjadi said. “With a single seat keeping them from a legislative supermajority, they might be willing to do some horse trading for some policies in order to secure legislative victories.

“The real test will be whether Gov. Cooper can keep the Democrats together to sustain his vetoes.”

GOP Supreme Court

Lambeth said having Republicans sweep the two N.C. Supreme Court races for a 5-2 majority for 2023-24 “is significant for the General Assembly as the court has not been favorable to support many of our legislative goals.”

The current 4-3 Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court determined that the composition of some legislative and Congressional districts drawn by Republican legislators were unconstitutional.

Lambeth said now that there’s a Republican majority on the Supreme Court, it is likely that district lines will be revised for the 2024 elections.

On Nov. 4, the court upheld state Superior Court Judge David Lee’s ruling that ordered the movement of $1.75 billion toward an education remedial plan known as the Leandro case.

Republican legislative leaders have argued, per the state Constitution, that only the General Assembly has authority to appropriate money.

“The Supreme Court wins are monumental,” Krawiec said. “The Democrat Supreme Court has continually thwarted the will of the people. The Voter ID law is a perfect example. Judges have legislated from the bench and enacted legislation that could not be achieved through the legislative channels or through the will of the people.

“The court will now assume its proper role.”

Kokai said having a 5-2 Republican majority is “an advantage that’s likely to last for much of the rest of the decade.”

“It’s hard to picture state courts inserting themselves as much into a Republican-led General Assembly’s business,” Kokai said.

However, with House Democrats’ ability to maintain Cooper’s veto power, Kokai said it likely thwarts Republican efforts — for now — to create legislative districts that would sustain GOP super-majorities in both chambers.

“Supermajorities would have been much more likely under election maps free from state court influence,” Kokai said.

Madjd-Sadjadi said a Republican majority on the Supreme Court could make the election landscape “much more favorable to Republican priorities in two years.”

“But right now, they will bide their time while making test votes that will be vetoed by the governor.”