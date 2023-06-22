The N.C. General Assembly has given final approval Thursday to a controversial Republican-sponsored House bill that bars transgender male athletes from participating in female sports at the middle-and high-school levels and at colleges and universities.

The House voted 63-42 along party lines to accept changes made by the Senate to House Bill 574, titled “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.”

Those Senate changes involved removing any restrictions on females playing any male sport; and excluding college intramurals from the ban.

On Tuesday, the Senate voted 31-17 in favor of HB574 with Sen. Val Applewhite, D-Cumberland, the only Democrat supporting approval.

If HB574 becomes law, it would go into effect for the 2023-24 school year. It states that “a student’s sex shall be recognized based solely on the student’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to veto the bill, which would set up a veto override vote in both chambers. He has 10 days to decide on vetoing the bill, signing it, or letting it become law without his signature

Since House Republicans regained supermajority status with the April 5 shift of Rep. Tricia Cotham of Mecklenburg County from Democrat to Republican, the GOP has successfully overridden one Cooper veto.

Another four Cooper vetoes were overridden Wednesday in the Senate along party lines. The House is scheduled to conduct its veto override votes on June 28.

If HB574 becomes law, North Carolina would become the 23rd state — and second purple state — to pass a law that bans transgender students from playing sports according to their gender identity, according to LGTBQ advocacy group Movement Advancement Project.

Final HB574 debate

House and Senate Republicans leaders chose to coalesce around the House transgender sports bill version, rather than Senate Bill 631 that did not include the transgender prohibitions on college and university athletics.

Sen. Kevin Corbin, R-Haywood, and primary sponsor of SB631, said Tuesday during the final Senate floor debate “that as I said a couple of weeks ago, frankly this is a very common-sense bill. It’s not against anybody.”

“It simply does this: it prevents biological males from playing girls sports. End of story and that’s what this bill does.”

Sen. Lisa Grafstein, D-Wake, and the only publicly declared LGTBQ member of the Senate, said that bills such as HB574 make it harder for transgender individuals in particular, and LGTBQ individuals in general, to fully express their gender identity.

“Bills that target the LGTBQ community, whether intentionally or not, these are meant to erase us," Grafstein said.

On Thursday, several House Democrats stated their final opposition to HB574, including citing that the potential law would have affected just one transgender male athlete during the 2022-23 school year.

Rep. Vernetta Alston, D-Durham, repeated Democratic claims that HB574 will be found in violation of federal Title IX law that provided for enhanced treatment of women's sports.

"There will be more children who will feel more alone as a result of this bill," Alston said.

Rep. Deb Butler, D-New Hanover, chided HB574 supporters for "denying these children" the ability to play team sports in school "because of something they have no more control of than your eye color or height."

"This is cruel because these are children and there is no reason to do this. No one is getting a gold medal or a Nike contract in the fifth grade."

HB574 details

HB574 would place restrictions on athletic competitions for UNC System members, community colleges and private colleges and universities. Affected are members of the NCAA, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

Representatives from the Atlantic Coast Conference, UNC System, Salem College, Wake Forest and Winston-Salem State University have not commented publicly on the bill.

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and a SB631 co-primary sponsor, said Tuesday that “I think it’s important to include colleges in the legislation. It’s important to protect women’s sports at that level.”

“In college, young women have an opportunity to proceed to the professional sports level if they’re the best.

“It’s only fair that the playing field remain level in order for women to compete against each other and have an opportunity to win endorsements.”

There have been claims of hypocrisy from Democratic legislators, who asked why the potential dangers for girls playing against boys isn’t as concerning as when girls play against a transgender youth.

Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell, and a co-primary sponsor of the initial version of SB631, has answered those claims by saying girls and their parents knowingly accept the physical risks involved with playing on boys teams.