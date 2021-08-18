Gov. Roy Cooper puts off reinstating state mask mandate, urging local decisions on restrictions

Gov. Roy Cooper opted Wednesday not to reinstate a state mask mandate, but rather give local businesses, elected officials and school administrators more time to consider and impose their own restrictions.
Cooper, however, repeated his comment that "all options are on the table" when it comes to taking that step.
Cooper's latest pandemic news conference occurred as COVID-19 daily case counts, hospitalizations, positive test rates and related deaths are at elevated levels last experienced in January and February.
Cooper stressed that the vast majority of infected and hospitalized COVID-19 patients in recent weeks have been unvaccinated people.
“We really believe people now know what to do to protect themselves and other people, and our focus is on vaccinations," Cooper said. "They know what to do with masks and safety protocols ... and they are buying in on doing the things we need to do."
Cooper continued to urge school districts and administrators that have chosen a mask-optional approach to reconsider that approach as most public school districts begin classes next week.
When asked if he is concerned that some parents are considering pulling their children out of public schools that have switched from masks being optional, Cooper said "it is a very emotional decision ... for parents who feel strongly about masks one way or another."
"I know there are parents who are concerned about their child in a school where children and staff aren't wearing masks.
"I would just urge parents to listen to doctors, look at the CDC guidance, to see all of the evidence ... that their children are going to protected more in a school where children are wearing a mask," Cooper said.
Cooper saluted organizations, private universities and employers that are mandating masks indoors and requiring employees to get vaccinated.
Cooper was accompanied by Jeannine Benson with Live Nation Entertainment, who shared the company’s updated vaccination policies for concerts in North Carolina and their mission for keeping concertgoers safe.
Live Nation is requiring those attending concerts to show proof of vaccination or a very recent a negative COVID test beginning this fall. It is making the same requirements of employees, performers and crew members.
“Live Nation is committed to finding the best ways for shows to continue and to bring live music back to North Carolina,” Benson said.
Accelerating metrics
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said North Carolina currently is "experiencing the fastest acceleration of cases since the pandemic started" because the delta variant is more contagious and spreads more rapidly than the initial COVID-19 virus.
"If cases keep increasing, we will pass the January peak in a matter of weeks and unvaccinated people are very vulnerable, particularly those ages 24 to 49," Cohen warned.
Cohen stressed that many hospitals in North Carolina are being squeezed in terms of availability of adult intensive-care unit beds. She said some hospitals are choosing to scale back non-urgent procedures and agreeing to share available ICU beds.
"This is exactly the situation we have been working to avoid," Cohen said.
“Layered protection is crucial to save lives, ensure our hospitals can provide care to those who need it, and fight this more contagious delta variant," Cohen said.
Triad millionaires
Cooper announced the Triad went three for four when it comes to winners of the state's $1 million vaccination lottery.
Lilly Fowler, an East Bend resident and a senior at N.C. State University, was announced Wednesday as the fourth winner.
Shelly Wyramon of Winston-Salem was the first $1 million winner, while Audrey Chavous of Winston-Salem was the third winner.
Vaccinated North Carolinians who are 18 or older were automatically entered into the contest. Those between ages 12 and 17 were entered into a drawing that can pay up to $125,000 toward college.
Fowler said she chose to get vaccinated because she "was worried about the number of people living (in Raleigh) compared to where I live."
"I take care of my baby sister a lot of the time and my grandmother. So, getting the vaccine is going to help not to bring anything home to them.”
Booster shots
Cohen said DHHS is prepared to provide additional Moderna and Pfizer vaccine as third doses for immunocompromised North Carolinians.
Cone Health will begin providing Thursday the third dose to immunocompromised individuals, while Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist said it would start making appointments Monday.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday the system should be able to provide the third dose to those immunocompromised by the end of the week.
Affected individuals ages 12 and older are urged to consult with their physician on whether they need a third dose, and go to the systems’ respective website to schedule an appointment.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth County's health director, said Tuesday the county department has provided at least 30 doses to individuals who presented themselves as being immunocompromised. The department is accepting walk-ins and appointments.
Biden administration health officials said Wednesday that a third booster shot would be provided to those fully vaccinated about eight months after the administering of the second vaccine dose.
Those third doses could begin in the week of Sept. 20 for those who received their second dose in January.
“We have a responsibility to give the maximum amount of protection,” The Associated Press quoted President Joe Biden as saying. Biden said extra doses are “the best way to protect ourselves from new variants that could arise.”
It appears likely the third booster shot would follow the same distribution pattern as the initial vaccine shots, with a focus on nursing-home residents, health workers and those with underlying health conditions.
The Biden administration also announced that nursing homes would be required to mandate vaccinations for staffers to continue receiving federal funds.
On Aug. 3, Arbor Acres Retirement Community Inc. announced it is requiring employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31, making it one of the first nursing homes in the state to make such a requirement. Employees who are not vaccinated by that date will be terminated, Andrew Applegate, the facility’s president and chief executive, told employees in a memo sent Monday.
336-727-7376