Gov. Roy Cooper puts off reinstating state mask mandate, urging local decisions on restrictions

Gov. Roy Cooper opted Wednesday not to reinstate a state mask mandate, but rather give local businesses, elected officials and school administrators more time to consider and impose their own restrictions.

Cooper, however, repeated his comment that "all options are on the table" when it comes to taking that step.

Cooper's latest pandemic news conference occurred as COVID-19 daily case counts, hospitalizations, positive test rates and related deaths are at elevated levels last experienced in January and February.

Cooper stressed that the vast majority of infected and hospitalized COVID-19 patients in recent weeks have been unvaccinated people.

“We really believe people now know what to do to protect themselves and other people, and our focus is on vaccinations," Cooper said. "They know what to do with masks and safety protocols ... and they are buying in on doing the things we need to do."

Cooper continued to urge school districts and administrators that have chosen a mask-optional approach to reconsider that approach as most public school districts begin classes next week.