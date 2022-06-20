 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick

Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

  • 0

Gov. Roy Cooper released this video message June 20, 2022 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Gov. Roy Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his office Monday afternoon.

Cooper has mild symptoms and has begun taking Paxlovid, an oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19. Cooper is vaccinated and has received two boosters.

Roy Cooper

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is 65.

"I'm feeling fine," Cooper said in a statement. "Thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are very mild. I'm eager to get to work this week, and I'm already doing it from home through phone calls and video conferencing."

A news release said Cooper will be working from home and following the CDC guidelines on isolation.

Vaccinated and boosted people have milder symptoms when they become infected, health experts say.

"Vaccines and booster shots remain the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19," Cooper said.

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands of U.K. workers take part in 4-day work week pilot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert