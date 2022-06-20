Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Roy Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his office Monday afternoon.

Cooper has mild symptoms and has begun taking Paxlovid, an oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19. Cooper is vaccinated and has received two boosters.

"I'm feeling fine," Cooper said in a statement. "Thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are very mild. I'm eager to get to work this week, and I'm already doing it from home through phone calls and video conferencing."

A news release said Cooper will be working from home and following the CDC guidelines on isolation.

Vaccinated and boosted people have milder symptoms when they become infected, health experts say.

"Vaccines and booster shots remain the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19," Cooper said.

