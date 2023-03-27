Gov. Roy Cooper's Day One goal of expanding the state's Medicaid program will come to fruition at 4 p.m. Monday.

That's when Cooper plans to sign House Bill 76 into law at the Executive Mansion, likely with key legislative supporters from both parties in attendance.

Between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians have been moved a historic step closer to predictable and potentially life-changing health-care coverage.

Cooper said Thursday when HB76 passed its third vote by a 95-22 margin that “Medicaid expansion is a once-in-a-generation investment that will make all North Carolina families healthier while strengthening our economy."

After Cooper puts pen to paper, the next — and most crucial — waiting period begins for his signature on the Republican-sponsored 2023-24 state budget, which could be three-plus months away.

That's because state funding for HB76 is linked to passage of the budget.

Without a state budget bill, the legislation within HB76 would expire on July 1, 2024, and North Carolina doesn't become the 40th expansion state.

Legislative analysts have expressed skepticism that Republican General Assembly leaders may insert controversial non-financial legislation into the budget to potentially force Cooper into a quid pro quo to get the final sign-off on expansion.

Moore said in a statement Thursday that “this is a historic step forward to increase access to health care for our rural communities.”

Among the likely attendees of the bill signing is Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, who has been the driving force for expansion, urging support from Republican legislative leaders and colleagues that often fell on deaf ears until late in the 2022 regular session.

“It has been a long, bumpy journey, but we’re here to make history, to move North Carolina forward,” Lambeth said.

The House chose to agree with the prominent Senate changes to HB76 that foremost addressed easing or eliminating several certificate-of-need provider restrictions.

Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and Moore announced their support for the CON changes on March 2. Both Berger and Moore expressed confidence that Cooper would approve of the compromise and sign the bill.

Lambeth focused on the economic impact of expansion, particularly the additional $1.7 billion in federal incentive funding coming to the state.

“These funds can be used for much-needed reform of our mental-health system, improving access to care sites across the state that provides care to our citizens when needed rather than being in one of our emergency rooms awaiting care,” Lambeth said.

“The impact of federal funds to North Carolina’s economy is $6 billion per year.”

Next steps

North Carolinians who would likely be eligible under an expanded program are those between the ages of 18 and 64 who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to purchase coverage on the private insurance marketplace.

Upon Cooper signing HB76 into law, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services would submit a State Plan amendment to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“CMS has up to 90 days to review and approve the State Plan Amendment, or issue a Request for Additional Information that stops the 90-day clock,” DHHS said.

“When N.C. Medicaid submits a response to the Request for Additional Information, the 90-day clock for review and approval restarts.”

The N.C. Justice Center said that “over half a million North Carolinians need to access lifesaving health care now, and we urge the General Assembly to make Medicaid expansion effective immediately upon passage of House Bill 76.”

Dr. Karen Knudsen, chief executive of the American Cancer Society and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, called HB76’s passage a “historic day in the fight against cancer.”

“The stories of North Carolinians touched by cancer and struggles of those who fall into the coverage gap were heard by state legislators who responded by taking lifesaving action to make health coverage more accessible and affordable now — and for generations to come.”

Steve Lawler, president and chief executive of N.C. Healthcare Association, has been among the most vocal challengers of Berger, Cooper and Moore to reach an expansion compromise.

“This landmark legislation will have lasting benefits for our state by helping hardworking North Carolina families, stabilizing rural health providers, and improving the overall health of our communities,” Lawler said.

“Medicaid coverage will allow the 600,000 working North Carolinians, including veterans, access to regular, preventive care, reducing emergency department visits, and providing much needed help for those who struggle with addiction and behavioral health issues.”