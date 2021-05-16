Governor signs autism treatment bill into law

Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Monday a state Senate bill that would license behavioral analysts who provide treatment to children with autism.
Republican-sponsored Senate Bill 103, titled “Reduce Regulations to Help Children with Autism,” cleared the Senate on March 17 by a 48-0 vote and the House by a 112-0 vote on May 10.
Most elements of the bill go into effect when it becomes law.
Under current state regulations, qualified behavioral analysts must operate under the supervision of licensed psychologists, according to a statement from bill sponsors.
SB103 creates a five-member state Behavioral Analysis Board that would be able to issue and revoke the licenses of applicants. Licenses would be valid for two years and subject to renewal.
Applicants would have to be at least age 18, pass a criminal history record check, pass the board’s Certified Behavior Analyst examination, and have active status with the board. There would be a $250 application fee and a $200 renewal fee.
