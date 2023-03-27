Gov. Roy Cooper's has reached his goal of expanding Medicaid in North Carolina.

Cooper signed House Bill 76 at the Executive Mansion on Monday, surrounded by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, including N.C. Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, the sponsor of the bill.

The signing of the bill means that between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians are a step closer to having health coverage through Medicaid.

Cooper said Thursday, when HB76 passed its third vote by a 95-22 margin, that “Medicaid expansion is a once-in-a-generation investment that will make all North Carolina families healthier while strengthening our economy."

During an interview Monday with MSNBC, Cooper said “it was music to my ears to hear my Republican colleagues and legislators” showing support for expansion after being opponent for about nine years.

Cooper said HB76 is the “working families’ bill of the decade.”

“This will help childcare workers, senior care workers, people who stock our grocery stores, work in our restaurants – those who have fallen in that (Medicaid coverage) gap,” Cooper said. “Many have died because they haven’t had health insurance.”

Cooper said the “arc of the change” toward expansion “was long.”

“We pulled together non-traditional allies to help convince the legislature that this was the way to go.”

He cited as an example “tough on crime Republican sheriffs having to deal time-after-time with people with substance abuse and mental health illness.”

“They knew these people needed healthcare, not handcuffs.”

Cooper also acknowledged the support from rural Republican county commissioners, many of whom have seen the closings of hospitals in their areas, as well as local chambers of commerce.

“All these voices got louder and louder,” Cooper said.

The financial aspects of $512 million in additional monthly federal Medicaid funding also played a role in convincing reluctant Republican legislators.

“When you look around, there’s hardly anybody left who’s opposed to it," Cooper said.

Next steps

North Carolinians who would likely be eligible under an expanded program are those between the ages of 18 and 64 who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to purchase coverage on the private insurance marketplace.

Now that Cooper has signed HB476, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will submit a State Plan amendment to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“CMS has up to 90 days to review and approve the State Plan Amendment, or issue a Request for Additional Information that stops the 90-day clock,” DHHS said.

“When N.C. Medicaid submits a response to the Request for Additional Information, the 90-day clock for review and approval restarts.”

Steve Lawler, president and chief executive of N.C. Healthcare Association, has been among the most vocal voices urging Senate Leader Phil Berger, Cooper and N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore to reach an expansion compromise.

“This landmark legislation will have lasting benefits for our state by helping hardworking North Carolina families, stabilizing rural health providers, and improving the overall health of our communities,” Lawler said.

“Medicaid coverage will allow the 600,000 working North Carolinians, including veterans, access to regular, preventive care, reducing emergency department visits, and providing much needed help for those who struggle with addiction and behavioral health issues.”

More waiting

Now that the bill is signed, the waiting period begins for Cooper to sign the Republican-sponsored 2023-24 state budget.

That's because state funding for HB76 is linked to the passage of the budget.

Without a signed state budget, the legislation in HB76 would expire on July 1, 2024, meaning North Carolina won’t become the 40th expansion state.

Legislative analysts have expressed concerns that Republican General Assembly leaders may insert controversial legislation into the budget, potentially causing Cooper not to sign it.

Lambeth was the driving force for expansion, urging support from Republican legislative leaders and colleagues that often fell on deaf ears until late in the 2022 regular session.

“It has been a long, bumpy journey, but we’re here to make history, to move North Carolina forward,” Lambeth said.

The House chose to agree with the prominent Senate changes to HB76 that foremost addressed easing or eliminating several certificate-of-need provider restrictions.

Berger and Moore announced their support for the CON changes on March 2.

Cooper acknowledged during the MSNBC interview the necessity of the CON reform measures, saying providing “more competition in the healthcare arena was incorporated into this final agreement.”

Lambeth focused on the economic impact of expansion, particularly the additional $1.7 billion in federal incentive funding coming to the state.

“These funds can be used for much-needed reform of our mental-health system, improving access to care sites across the state that provides care to our citizens when needed rather than being in one of our emergency rooms awaiting care,” Lambeth said.

“The impact of federal funds to North Carolina’s economy is $6 billion per year.”