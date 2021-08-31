Governor signs 'Carolina Squat,' limited certificate-of-need bills into law

The “Carolina Squat” bill that prohibits certain modifications to trucks and other passenger vehicles was signed into law Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper.
House Bill 692 goes into effect Dec. 1.
The House voted 94-9 on Aug 25 to agree to changes made to House Bill 692 by the Senate, which passed the bill by a 43-3 vote on Aug. 19.
The main element of HB692 is that three — and more — convictions of operating a vehicle with prohibited modifications would result in the revoking of the person’s driver’s license for at least one year if the conviction occurs within 12 months of the second or subsequent conviction
Cooper also signed into law Senate Bill 462, which focuses on limited changes to the state’s controversial certificate of need (CON) program. Most of the law goes into effect Oct. 1.
SB462 cleared the House by a 100-3 vote on Aug. 24. The bill passed the Senate by a 48-1 vote on May 5.
According to a June 8 article in Car and Driver magazine, more than 70,000 North Carolinians signed a petition requesting the prohibition of the Carolina Squat.
The writer said the Carolina Squat makes the vehicle look “like it was dropped off a five-story building with 10,000 pounds of bricks in the bed,” and suggested that it is a dump fad, “and dump fads always pass.”
The common complaint is that those vehicles are unsafe to oncoming motorists, particularly those affected by the unusual angle of the headlights at night.
Current state law prohibits modifying the specified manufactured height of any passenger motor vehicle by more than 6 inches — either by raising the front end by that amount or lowering the back end by that amount — without written approval from the state commissioner of motor vehicles.
The House version would not allow the front or back end to be altered by more than 4 inches.
The Senate version reduces the amount that could be altered to no more than 3 inches in the front and no more than 2 inches in the rear.
The final version of the bill includes the Senate version of the alterations.
Senate Bill 462
A less-is-better approach has worked for three state Republican senators in getting at least one health care reform bill into law.
The state must issue a certificate of need before a health care system or other medical provider can build a facility, buy equipment or offer a surgical procedure. It affects 28 healthcare sectors. The law took effect in 1978.
The primary goal of the law is to prevent unnecessary duplication of services within a community or region as a means of controlling costs.
GOP leaders have attempted to repeal the laws in recent sessions, only to have the more comprehensive bills not advance out of committee.
The limitations that result from the state’s CON program have helped fortify the revenue streams of not-for-profit health care systems, such as Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc.
SB462 increases the amount health care providers can spend before the certification is required in certain cases.
The spending limit would increase from $500,000 to $1.5 million for free-standing diagnostic centers.
Providers would be allowed to spend $2 million on major medical equipment — instead of the current $750,000 — before the requirement kicked in.
The allowed amount for “institutional health services” centers would increase from $2 million to $4 million.
Health care providers would also have to move more quickly to start building the facilities for which they’re approved. Providers would get four years to start design services on projects expected to cost more than $50 million. It would be two years for less expensive buildings.
The bill allows for deadline extensions, but the certification could expire, which doesn’t happen under current law.
