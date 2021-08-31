Governor signs 'Carolina Squat,' limited certificate-of-need bills into law

The common complaint is that those vehicles are unsafe to oncoming motorists, particularly those affected by the unusual angle of the headlights at night.

Current state law prohibits modifying the specified manufactured height of any passenger motor vehicle by more than 6 inches — either by raising the front end by that amount or lowering the back end by that amount — without written approval from the state commissioner of motor vehicles.

The House version would not allow the front or back end to be altered by more than 4 inches.

The Senate version reduces the amount that could be altered to no more than 3 inches in the front and no more than 2 inches in the rear.

The final version of the bill includes the Senate version of the alterations.

Senate Bill 462

A less-is-better approach has worked for three state Republican senators in getting at least one health care reform bill into law.

The state must issue a certificate of need before a health care system or other medical provider can build a facility, buy equipment or offer a surgical procedure. It affects 28 healthcare sectors. The law took effect in 1978.