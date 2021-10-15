Governor signs 'No Patient Left Alone" bill into law; goes into effect Nov. 1

Sen. Warren Daniel, R-Burke, and co-primary sponsor, said Oct. 6 that the final version reflects changes recommended by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Compassionate care visits would include:

* End-of-life situations;

* A patient struggling with a change in living environment and lack of personal family support;

* A patient grieving the recent loss of a family member or friend;

* A patient requiring additional attention because of challenges with eating or drinking. That care previously was provided by a family member or caregiver; and

* A patient becoming unstable emotionally in part by being in the facility.

Visitors can be required to be screened for infectious diseases. If a visitor tests positive for an infectious disease or fails the screening, they can be denied entry.

Visitors can be required to wear personal protective equipment.