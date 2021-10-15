Governor signs 'No Patient Left Alone" bill into law; goes into effect Nov. 1

Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Friday a state Senate bill that addresses patient visitations during a statewide emergency.
Senate Bill 191, titled “The No Patient Left Alone Act” goes into effect Nov. 1.
It affects hospitals, nursing homes, hospice care, residential treatment facilities and other long-term care facilities.
“Families will not be separated completely from loved ones again," Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and a co-primary sponsor of the bill, said Sept. 23.
On Oct. 6, the Senate voted 49-0 to approve the compromise legislation for SB191. The House voted 79-29 on Sept. 23.
The main changes to SB191 involve clarifying that those facilities are required to provide notice of patient visitation rights to patients and family members, and allow compassionate care visits to patients.
Family members are defined as a spouse, child, sibling, parent, grandparent, grandchild, spouse of an immediate family member, stepparent, stepchildren, stepsiblings and adoptive relationships.
A concurrence committee took about a month to reach the compromise, which significantly expanded the scope of the legislation. Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, was the lead House conferee on the committee.
Sen. Warren Daniel, R-Burke, and co-primary sponsor, said Oct. 6 that the final version reflects changes recommended by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Compassionate care visits would include:
* End-of-life situations;
* A patient struggling with a change in living environment and lack of personal family support;
* A patient grieving the recent loss of a family member or friend;
* A patient requiring additional attention because of challenges with eating or drinking. That care previously was provided by a family member or caregiver; and
* A patient becoming unstable emotionally in part by being in the facility.
Visitors can be required to be screened for infectious diseases. If a visitor tests positive for an infectious disease or fails the screening, they can be denied entry.
Visitors can be required to wear personal protective equipment.
The N.C. Healthcare Association said in a statement following the reaching of the compromise legislation that “as North Carolina’s hospitals are compliant with federal rules and also value the roles that family members, chaplains and others play in patients’ healing, we see no issue with it.”
“We must make sure that no patient in North Carolina is ever left alone in a hospital or nursing home while their spouse or family members are forced to wait at home or in the parking lot while their loved one is receiving care,” Daniel said in May during the Senate’s floor debate on SB191.
“A video call to a hospitalized patient, many who don’t know how to use a computer, cannot become a substitute for having a family member present during potentially life-and-death health care situations.”
336-727-7376