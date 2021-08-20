Governor signs parental consent vaccine bill into law

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, inserted the parental consent language into HB96 on July 21, fulfilling a pledge she made in June. Krawiec is a primary sponsor of Republican health-care legislation.

Until HB96 became law, 12- to 17-year-olds were allowed to decide for themselves on whether to get a COVID-19 vaccine based on a state law that applies to medical services that prevent or treat communicable diseases.

Youths who have been emancipated from their parents are exempt from the provision.

Krawiec said Aug. 3 that "parents know their children the best. They, not the government, should have the ultimate say when it comes to their child’s health."

“Just like other health-care decisions, parents and their children should talk with their doctor before getting any vaccine.”

Public health experts point out that all vaccines are required to undergo the same rigorous testing, whether they are approved for emergency use or through a typical license.

Fast-track approach

The implementation of the pharmacist elements of the bill is staggered between Sept. 1 and March 31.