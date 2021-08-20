Governor signs parental consent vaccine bill into law

Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Friday legislation that requires parental consent for 12- to 17-year-olds to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The parental consent element of House Bill 96 went into effect immediately. It requires a health-care provider to obtain written parental consent to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to those ages 12 to 17.
The law affects COVID-19 vaccine, and any other vaccine available only under an emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.
Health-care analysts say the FDA could provide full authorization for the Pfizer vaccine as early as October, and likely before January.
At that point, parental consent would no longer required for those ages 12 to 17 to be vaccinated.
The main element of HB96 gives pharmacists state permission to administer COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration, along with nicotine replacement therapy medicine, self-administered oral and transdermal contraceptives, prenatal vitamins, HIV post-exposure prophylaxis, glucagon, testosterone and vitamin B12 injections.
Cooper did not address the parental consent part of HB96 in his brief statement on the bill.
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, inserted the parental consent language into HB96 on July 21, fulfilling a pledge she made in June. Krawiec is a primary sponsor of Republican health-care legislation.
Until HB96 became law, 12- to 17-year-olds were allowed to decide for themselves on whether to get a COVID-19 vaccine based on a state law that applies to medical services that prevent or treat communicable diseases.
Youths who have been emancipated from their parents are exempt from the provision.
Krawiec said Aug. 3 that "parents know their children the best. They, not the government, should have the ultimate say when it comes to their child’s health."
“Just like other health-care decisions, parents and their children should talk with their doctor before getting any vaccine.”
Public health experts point out that all vaccines are required to undergo the same rigorous testing, whether they are approved for emergency use or through a typical license.
Fast-track approach
The implementation of the pharmacist elements of the bill is staggered between Sept. 1 and March 31.
Cooper said Friday that "this important legislation will help our state administer COVID-19 vaccines more quickly and efficiently."
Even though there was significant bipartisan support for the pharmacist part of HB96, it received a fast-track approach only after the insertion of the parental consent language.
Senators voted 42-0 on Aug. 3 for HB96 with Krawiec and Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, in support.
The bill passed the House by a 106-5 vote on May 5. All five members of the Forsyth House delegation voted in favor — Republicans Donny Lambeth, Lee Zachary and Jeff Zenger, and Democrats Amber Baker and Evelyn Terry.
“The parental consent portion of this legislation was so narrowly tailored that it was unlikely to draw widespread opposition," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
Response
The parental consent legislation coincides with a push to vaccinate more young people as the highly infectious delta variant spreads in the Triad and statewide.
There is no state public health or educational requirement for young people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The 2021-22 school year begins in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Monday, as well as several other Triad school districts.
Children who are home-schooled or attend public, private, charter or religious schools are required to be up-to-date with North Carolina-required vaccinations within 30 calendar days from the first day of school.
State law allows for medical and religious exemptions from school-required immunizations.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 56% of North Carolinians were fully vaccinated statewide as of noon Friday.
The parental consent language received criticism from some healthcare providers.
"Studies have shown that teenage Americans do have enough information to be able to make an informed decision about whether to get vaccinated or not," said Dr. Charles Bregier, medical director for Novant Health Inc.'s corporate and employee occupational health division.
Bregier expressed concerns that a parent or guardian who is an anti-vaxxer "whose mindset is not well grounded in science" could harm a child by withholding the vaccine.
The N.C. Healthcare Association focused its statement Friday on the surge in children hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.
"According to government data, this week U.S. hospitals were caring for an average of more than 1,200 children a day — four times the numbers from the start of July," the associations said.
"We strongly encourage parents to talk with their child’s pediatrician or family medicine physician and get their children vaccinated as soon as possible."
