With a stroke of Gov. Roy Cooper's pen Wednesday, mobile sports wagering has scored a once-improbable legislative victory.

Cooper signed the bipartisan and divisive House Bill 347, titled “Sports Wagering/Horse Racing Wagering,” at a ceremony in Spectrum Center, the home of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets and one of eight eligible in-person facilities for betting.

"This is a historic moment for the state of North Carolina, and this will benefit our economy for generations to come," Cooper said.

“This legislation will help North Carolina compete, make sure taxpayers receive a share, create many good-paying jobs and foster strong economic opportunity. As we move forward, we should work to make sure more of the revenue is used to invest in our public schools, teachers and students.”

Most elements of HB347 are scheduled to go into effect on Jan. 8 — the date of the 2024 College Football Playoff championship game.

However, because the N.C. Lottery Commission will be in charge of establishing oversight of sports wagering, it could be a year from now before the mobile option is fully operational.

HB347 offers two ways to place a sports wager — in-person at a place of public accommodation or as a registered player via an interactive account.

The up to 12 interactive sports wagering operators would be responsible for ensuring the identity and age of any person trying to place a wager. To place a wager, a person must be at least 21 years of age.

HB347 was able to overcome opposition from a mix of anti-gambling social conservatives and anti-poverty progressives that derailed similar legislation in recent sessions.

A legislative staff analysis has sports wagering generating $40.6 million in annual net economic impact.

In-person wagering options could debut in early 2024 at a permanent or temporary place of public accommodation associated with an operator-owned sports facility, either onsite, or at approved locations within a half-mile of a motorsports facility (Charlotte Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro Speedway) or professional sports team, or within 1.5 miles of a sports facility associated with a professional golf tournament.

HB374 specifies that sports wagering can be allowed at the home of the Carolina Hurricanes, Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC, Charlotte Hornets, Carolina Courage and any future Major League Baseball team.

There can be up to 12 online sports betting apps, while the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and the Catawba Nation will be allowed to operate digital and brick-and-mortar sportsbooks.

When sportsbooks are allowed to go live, they can offer markets on professional, college, electric sports and the Olympics.

Background

The House approved HB347 by a 69-44 vote, while the Senate approved 37-11.

The bill contains several significant Senate changes, foremost including allowing pari-mutuel betting — a kind of betting used most often in horse racing, but also dog racing and jai alai.

Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said during the final House floor debate that Jan. 8 may be too early of an implementation date.

Rep. Marcia Morey, D-Durham, said HB347 will contribute to North Carolinians being “more interested in the betting spread than the winning outcome.”

The Senate version would raise from 14% to 18% a proposed tax levied on interactive sports wagering operators to provide the funding for those expenditures.

The Senate added language authorizing in-person wagering at additional public venues associated with professional sports teams and organizations.

Another change adds the Appalachian State, East Carolina and UNC Charlotte athletics programs among 14 UNC System members that would receive $300,000 in annual proceeds.

Horse racing

Pari-mutuel wagering is defined in the legislative analysis of HB347 as “a form of wagering in which the organizer pools all wagers placed together and pays the winners with the collected bets.”

Under current state law, pari-mutuel wagering on horse races is illegal in N.C. except for wagers placed at casinos operated by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and the Catawba Indian Nation.

According to the legislative analysis, HB347 as amended by the Senate would offer two ways to place a sports wager: in-person and as a registered player online.

As with pari-mutuel wagering, the bettor must be at least age 21 and online operator would be responsible for ensuring the identity and age of any person trying to place a wager.

An online account could be funded with any of the following: cash when betting in-person; foreign currency and coin; personal checks and drafts; digital, crypto and virtual currencies; online and mobile payment systems that support online money transfers; credit cards and debit cards; prepaid access instrument; and any other form of cash or cash equivalent approved by the Lottery Commission.

According to the amendment, bettors could place their sports wagers anywhere in the state through their account.

However, interactive sports wagering operators must determine at the time the sports wager is made that the bettor is located in North Carolina, and not on tribal lands.