Governor vetoes GOP return-to-work bill that would put early end to federal unemployment benefit

On Friday, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed — as expected — a Republican-sponsored return-to-work bill that would require North Carolina to withdraw early from two federal pandemic relief unemployment benefit programs.

Those programs pay a $300 weekly federal benefit to eligible North Carolinians. They are set to expire Sept. 6.

The latest version of SB116 also makes permanent changes to work-search requirements that significantly stiffen eligibility criteria, such as a claimant must respond within 48 hours of an employer’s interview request.

Cooper said he vetoed Senate Bill 116 in part because the programs are set to last just eight more weeks, and in part because the state has "among the stingiest (state unemployment benefits) in the country."

The bill would bar the N.C. Division of Employment Security from authorizing or administering the $300 federal UI payments. The legislation would not go into effect until 30 days after it becomes law.

"Unemployment is declining with more people getting vaccinated and into the workforce as North Carolina has strengthened work-search requirements for those receiving benefits," Cooper said. "The federal help that this bill cuts off will only last a few more weeks, and it supplements North Carolina’s state benefits."