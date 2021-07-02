Governor vetoes GOP return-to-work bill that would put early end to federal unemployment benefit

On Friday, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed — as expected — a Republican-sponsored return-to-work bill that would require North Carolina to withdraw early from two federal pandemic relief unemployment benefit programs.
Those programs pay a $300 weekly federal benefit to eligible North Carolinians. They are set to expire Sept. 6.
The latest version of SB116 also makes permanent changes to work-search requirements that significantly stiffen eligibility criteria, such as a claimant must respond within 48 hours of an employer’s interview request.
Cooper said he vetoed Senate Bill 116 in part because the programs are set to last just eight more weeks, and in part because the state has "among the stingiest (state unemployment benefits) in the country."
The bill would bar the N.C. Division of Employment Security from authorizing or administering the $300 federal UI payments. The legislation would not go into effect until 30 days after it becomes law.
"Unemployment is declining with more people getting vaccinated and into the workforce as North Carolina has strengthened work-search requirements for those receiving benefits," Cooper said. "The federal help that this bill cuts off will only last a few more weeks, and it supplements North Carolina’s state benefits."
If the Republican-controlled legislature can successfully override Cooper's veto — his fourth of the 2021 session — North Carolinians currently receiving the federal UI benefit could lose as many as five weekly payments. According to House Democrats, North Carolina could lose up to $1.7 billion in federal UI benefits.
"Prematurely stopping these benefits hurts our state by sending back money that could be injected into our economy with people using it for things like food and rent," Cooper said.
Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, and author of the House contributions to SB116, said Friday that "unfortunately the governor is short-sighted in his veto" of "common-sense legislation."
Bill background
The General Assembly approved a compromise version of SB116 on June 23. The Senate voted 25-22 along party lines. The House voted 65-45, crucially with three Democrats in support.
Cooper had 10 days from being presented with SB116 on June 24 to either sign it, veto it or let it become law without his signature.
Political analysts say it is highly likely Cooper vetoes the bill because he would prefer allowing the benefits to expire on the timing set by the Biden administration, and because SB116 chips away at his emergency management authority.
Wake Forest University political science professor John Dinan said that “rarely, if ever, in the last few years have we seen Democratic legislators reject the governor’s plea of support and join Republicans in voting to override a veto.”
People eligible to draw up to 13 weeks of regular state UI benefits are getting on average about $235 a week along with the $300 federal benefit.
For most claimants who have exhausted their regular state UI benefits, the federal benefit may be their only source of income.
Before the bill compromise was reached, the Senate version of SB116 proposed offering a $1,500 bonus as an incentive to unemployed claimants going back to work.
That bonus would have been made available within 30 days of its version becoming law. There’s also would have been a bonus of $800 for unemployed claimants returning to work between 31 days and 60 days of HB128 becoming law.
The elimination of the incentives prompted Rep. Wesley Harris, D-Mecklenburg, to say on June 23 that the compromise “represents the bad portion” of the House and Senate return-to-work legislation.
SB116 sweetener
One key sweetener was retained in the SB116: the transfer of $250 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act child-care block grant funding to the N.C. Division of Child Development and Early Education “to be used for subsidized child care for eligible children.”
Those funds would become available after Aug. 14 if the federal UI benefits are halted.
"We really need to get this economy back to full strength, and providing childcare for those who need it to get back to work is a priority of the House," Saine said.
Democrats have pointed out that every Republican member of the N.C. congressional delegation voted against the American Rescue Plan Act, and they say state GOP legislators now want to take credit for the child-care money.
"I support strong efforts to make more quality childcare available and to provide businesses with funds for hiring bonuses," Cooper said. "This bill falls short on both of these."
However, another potential sweetener was removed. It would have excluded unemployment-compensation payments from state taxable income, similar to how the federal relief act excluded payments as federal taxable income.
Individuals who paid federal taxes on their federal unemployment benefits have or will receive a refund from the IRS.
“With a severe labor shortage, now is no time to pay people extra money not to work,” Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson, said June 23. “The pandemic is largely behind us, and our state shouldn’t be stuck in mid-pandemic policies.”
Push back
On May 26, North Carolina’s two GOP senators — Richard Burr and Thom Tillis — sent a joint statement to Cooper in which they said that “the employment shortage caused by exorbitant federal unemployment benefits is a real and serious threat to North Carolina’s recovery.”
Democratic legislators and liberal advocates say the best potential solution to the perceived worker shortage is to raise the state’s minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to a living wage of between $13 and $15 an hour.
“A false narrative is being pushed that North Carolinians are lazy and don’t want to work. That’s simply not true,” Sen. Wiley Nickel, D-Wake, said June 3.
On Thursday, House Republican leaders and the conservative-leaning NC Chamber attempted to ramp up pressure to dissuade Cooper from vetoing SB116.
They also criticized what they said is a pattern of Cooper vetoing bills on Friday afternoons or over weekends to lessen the public awareness of his decisions.
Rep. John Bell IV, R-Johnston, and House Majority leader, claimed Thursday that “polling is clear that on both sides of the aisle (that) people want to end the extra federal unemployment benefits and get our state back to work.”
“Every day, I hear from local businesses who cannot find employees to fill open jobs. I encourage the governor to sign this bipartisan legislation without delay.”
336-727-7376