Governor's executive order restarts work-search requirements for the unemployed

All unemployed North Carolinians will have to fulfill a weekly work-search requirement starting June 6 in order to continue to receive unemployment benefits.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued Executive Order No. 216 on Friday, which also directs the N.C. Commerce Department "to explore opportunities ... to establish a reemployment incentive program for jobless workers who find and maintain employment."
Certain unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians have been eligible since February for a $300 weekly payment from the second round of federal pandemic extended unemployment benefits. That program is slated to end in early September unless extended again by Congress.
Cooper reinstated the work-search requirement for new unemployment insurance claimants in Executive Order No. 200 on March 14. The latest executive order makes the resumption of the requirement mandatory for all claimants.
“Unemployment benefits have provided a critical lifeline for many North Carolinians living on the edge due to the pandemic," Cooper said in a statement. "As our state emerges from the pandemic, we want to help people safely return to work as soon as possible.
"Reinstating the work-search guidelines will help connect claimants with employers, resources and tools to help them return to the workforce."
The executive order was made public about five hours after a group of 60 state House Republicans, led by Majority Leader John Bell IV of Wayne County, sent Cooper a letter urging him to restart the requirement.
On Thursday, Senate Republicans used the gut-and-replace strategy with House Bill 128 to insert language that would provide a back-to-work incentive bonus of up to $1,500 if the claimant does so by June 1, as well as up to $800 if they return by July 1.
“In our districts, we continue to hear from small business owners who are unable to fill new jobs,” the letter states. “We believe reinstating work-search requirements is a common-sense step to help connect the unemployed with new job opportunities.
“With our state now fully reopened, it is imperative that we encourage North Carolinians to explore current job openings and utilize reemployment resources.
"This will help the unemployed while addressing the growing number of job openings across the state that are not being filled.”
Cooper spokesman Ford Porter said the key elements of Executive Order No. 216 "have been in the works."
"Legislative leadership was actually informed (Friday) morning that this was happening (Friday) before the House members sent their letter."
Requirements
All current UI claimants will be required to register with a jobseeker account on NCWorks.gov, the same requirement as new claimants have had to do since March.
Claimants will be required to make contact with at least three different employers each week and keep a record of their work search.
One weekly contact can be met by attending an approved reemployment activity offered by a NCWorks Career Center or a partnering agency.
NCWorks.gov assists job-seekers in searching and applying for jobs, accessing labor-market information and finding opportunities for workforce training.
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said he supports the back-to-work incentive bill to help employers secure workers in a tight labor market.
"Chambers, small businesses, restaurants, etc., are really concerned as the economy is returning to normal and growing workers are hard to find," Lambeth said.
"I believe this is an attempt to address that concern from across the state. There is strong support in both chambers."
Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said she is glad that HB128 "recognizes that there are North Carolinians who are not able to return to work through no fault of their own, either due to underlying health condition, access to health care, or other reasons."
"I do think there would be little appetite on our side of the aisle for prematurely cutting off access to these much needed federal benefits for those who are not able to return to work, but continue to suffer from the effects of the pandemic."
Gregg Thompson, state director for the National Federation of Independent Business in N.C., said the incentive offer in the latest version of HB128 is “unique, and something that I think will work," according to a Raleigh News & Observer article.
The legislation would require U.S. Labor Department approval to use federal pandemic stimulus funds for the bonus.
The claimant would receive half of the bonus following 30 days of continuous employment and the other half after 60 days of continuous employment.
HB128 would end UI benefits if a claimant declined job offers that pay at least 120% of their state benefit. Not fulfilling a work-search requirement or failing to show up for an interview also could lead to ending benefits.
The Senate passed Senate Bill 114 on March 10, which contained similar language.
The House stripped that language from the bill on March 18. The Senate approved the amended bill on March 30, which was signed into law by Cooper that same day.
336-727-7376