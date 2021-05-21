Governor's executive order restarts work-search requirements for the unemployed

"I do think there would be little appetite on our side of the aisle for prematurely cutting off access to these much needed federal benefits for those who are not able to return to work, but continue to suffer from the effects of the pandemic."

Gregg Thompson, state director for the National Federation of Independent Business in N.C., said the incentive offer in the latest version of HB128 is “unique, and something that I think will work," according to a Raleigh News & Observer article.

The legislation would require U.S. Labor Department approval to use federal pandemic stimulus funds for the bonus.

The claimant would receive half of the bonus following 30 days of continuous employment and the other half after 60 days of continuous employment.

HB128 would end UI benefits if a claimant declined job offers that pay at least 120% of their state benefit. Not fulfilling a work-search requirement or failing to show up for an interview also could lead to ending benefits.

The Senate passed Senate Bill 114 on March 10, which contained similar language.

The House stripped that language from the bill on March 18. The Senate approved the amended bill on March 30, which was signed into law by Cooper that same day.

