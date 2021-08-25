Health-care reform bill clears legislature with focus on certificate-of-need laws

A less-is-better approach has worked for three state Republican senators in getting at least one health care reform bill through the legislature.

On Monday, the state House approved Senate Bill 462 by a 100-3 vote. The bill passed the Senate by a 48-1 vote on May 5.

SB462 has been sent to Gov. Roy Cooper, who has 10 days to sign or veto the bill, or let it become law without his signature.

The bill focuses on limited changes to the state’s controversial certificate of need (CON) program.

The N.C. Healthcare Association, which typically opposes bills that would weaken or eliminate certificate of need laws, said it did not oppose SB462.

The state must issue a certificate of need before a health care system or other medical provider can build a facility, buy equipment or offer a surgical procedure. It affects 28 health care sectors. The law took effect in 1978.

The primary goal of the law is to prevent unnecessary duplication of services within a community or region as a means of controlling costs.