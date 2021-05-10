Health care reform bills make it through NC Senate. At issue: surprise billing, 'exclusive' insurance plans, state certification

Three state Republican senators succeeded last week in getting three health-care reform bills through the chamber by taking a less-is-better approach.
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, is a primary sponsor of Senate bills 228, 462 and 505.
The highest profile of the three is Senate Bill 462, which focuses on limited changes to the state’s controversial Certificate of Need program. The bill passed the Senate by a 48-1 vote.
Senate Bill 228 would allow employers to offer exclusive provider health insurance plans, which act like a PPO except they do not include out-of-network options. It passed by a 49-0 vote.
Senate Bill 505 requires health care facilities to notify patients if a provider within that facility is out of network. It also passed by a 49-0 vote.
“Taken together, these bills fit into Senate Republicans’ long-term goals of improving access, lowering costs and increasing transparency for consumers,” said a statement from Krawiec and the other primary sponsors, Sens. Jim Burgin, R-Johnston; Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson; and Jim Perry, R-Lenoir.
However, the overwhelmingly bipartisan support in the Senate doesn’t mean the bills will have smooth sailing in the House.
House members tend to be more supportive than senators of health care system priorities.
The Certificate of Need legislation has companion House Bill 373, which hasn’t been addressed in committee since being filed March 23.
The N.C. Healthcare Association, which typically opposes bills that would weaken or eliminate Certificate of Need laws, did not provide comment when asked to respond to three bills.
‘Need’ laws
The state must issue a Certificate of Need before a health care system or other medical provider can build a facility, buy equipment or offer a surgical procedure. It affects 28 health care sectors. The law took effect in 1978.
The primary goal of the law is to prevent unnecessary duplication of services within a community or region as a means of controlling costs.
GOP leaders have attempted to repeal the laws in recent sessions, only to have the more comprehensive bills not advance out of committee.
The limitations that result from the state’s Certificate of Need program have helped fortify the revenue streams of not-for-profit health care systems, such as Cone Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Opponents of the program claim that adding competition, particularly from for-profit groups, would lead to new services and facilities, including more acute care hospitals, diagnostic centers and rehabilitation centers.
They say competition would force more providers to lower fees for high-risk procedures. Several cost-comparison websites have shown the costs of some of those procedures can vary by tens of thousands of dollars within a region.
Advocates for the Certificate of Need program say ending the law would allow for-profit groups to cherry pick the most profitable medical procedures. They say that would leave not-for-profit hospitals handling the sickest patients, who often don’t have health insurance, in their emergency departments.
Senate Bill 462
SB462 would go into effect Oct. 1 if signed into law.
Instead of trying to weaken or eliminate a big portion of the Certificate of Need laws, SB462 takes aim at two elements of the program.
It would increase the amount health care providers can spend before the certification is required in certain cases.
The spending limit would increase from $500,000 to $1.5 million for free-standing diagnostic centers.
Providers would be allowed to spend $2 million on major medical equipment — instead of the current $750,000 — before the requirement kicked in.
The allowed amount for “institutional health services” centers would increase from $2 million to $4 million.
Health care providers would also have to move more quickly to start building the facilities for which they’re approved. Providers would get four years to start design services on projects expected to cost more than $50 million. It would be two years for less expensive buildings.
The bill allows for deadline extensions, but the certification could expire, which doesn’t happen under current law.
Senate Bill 228
SB228 would go into effect July 1 if signed into law.
The health insurance plan known as “exclusive provider organization” offers a local network of doctors and hospitals for you to choose from.
It usually comes with lower monthly premiums and a higher deductible and does not cover care outside the network except in an emergency.
“Large self-insured employers already have the ability to offer employees EPO plans, and some in the state do,” the bill sponsors said.
“However, North Carolina law currently does not allow small businesses to offer EPO plans to employees. This bill gives small businesses a lower-cost option.”
Edwards said that 39 states currently allow EPO options.
During the Senate floor debate on SB228, Democratic senators sought assurances that EPO plans were not “junk insurance” that fail to offer preventive care coverage.
Senate Bill 505
SB505 would require health care facilities to notify patients if a provider within that facility is out-of-network.
The bill would go into effect Jan. 1 if signed into law.
The bill would require hospitals and health care providers to give patients a written notice at least 72 hours ahead of any procedure that would be done by an out-of-network group.
In situations where a 72-hour notice is not possible, hospitals and health care providers would have to notify patients on the day of an appointment or procedure, or as soon as possible if in an emergency.
The goal of SB505 is to keep patients from getting a surprise bill with out-of-network costs.
Krawiec said she has heard from constituents complaining that going to an in-network provider or hospital for their health insurance didn’t necessarily assure them of in-network services and care.
“It really is outrageous,” Krawiec said. “This bill will help patients make more informed decisions about their care and who is providing it.
“In an emergency, the last thing on someone’s mind should be whether or not the anesthesiologist preparing them for surgery is in or out of their network.”
Likely no rush
There should be some common ground on health care reform in both chambers, said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
“While leaders in both the House and Senate are interested in taking steps that boost access to affordable health care, they haven’t always agreed on details,” Kokai said. “So, it’s not clear that the House will rush to take up these Senate bills.
“What is clear is the Senate’s interest in promoting these measures as high-priority items. I suspect that all three bills will remain in play as the House and Senate haggle over health care reforms.”
Kokai said SB505 has the best chance of quick House action.
“Even people who pay little attention to the health-care policy debate can see the problems linked to surprise medical billing,” Kokai said.
“I suspect many state representatives have heard complaints about surprise bills. They might even have experience with the issue in their own households.”
