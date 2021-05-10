Health care reform bills make it through NC Senate. At issue: surprise billing, 'exclusive' insurance plans, state certification

Opponents of the program claim that adding competition, particularly from for-profit groups, would lead to new services and facilities, including more acute care hospitals, diagnostic centers and rehabilitation centers.

They say competition would force more providers to lower fees for high-risk procedures. Several cost-comparison websites have shown the costs of some of those procedures can vary by tens of thousands of dollars within a region.

Advocates for the Certificate of Need program say ending the law would allow for-profit groups to cherry pick the most profitable medical procedures. They say that would leave not-for-profit hospitals handling the sickest patients, who often don’t have health insurance, in their emergency departments.

Senate Bill 462

SB462 would go into effect Oct. 1 if signed into law.

Instead of trying to weaken or eliminate a big portion of the Certificate of Need laws, SB462 takes aim at two elements of the program.

It would increase the amount health care providers can spend before the certification is required in certain cases.

The spending limit would increase from $500,000 to $1.5 million for free-standing diagnostic centers.