Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Concerns over name, image and likeness deals for North Carolina high school athletes overshadowed the first state House committee hearing on a controversial Republican-sponsored Senate bill focused on eligibility.

Senate Bill 636, titled “School Athletic Transparency,” in House Education K-12 also reignited the debate between bill sponsors, legislators and N.C. High School Athletic Association officials on the necessity of the bill.

In November, Republican-sponsored House Bill 91 was signed into law. The bill required the State Board of Education to approve a four-year memorandum of understanding with the NCHSAA in order for the association to retain much of its oversight authority.

SB636 was approved May 3 by a party-line 30-20 vote in the Senate.

Tuesday's discussion-only committee hearing likely set the tone for the House debate.

Several committee members expressed concerns, and some voiced opposition, to the NIL language in SB636.

Some members said high school sports should not go down the path of allowing high-profile athletes to received NIL funds, particularly more money than coaches are paid in seasonal supplements and officials in game fees.

Allowing that, the members said, has the potential for creating athlete discipline issues for coaches, athletic directors and game officials.

SB636 was amended on the Senate floor to bar the NCHSAA from authorizing NIL deals.

Instead, the State Board of Education would be in charge of providing such student participation rules authorizations, according to Sen. Todd Johnson, R-Cabarrus.

Earlier on May 3, the NCHSAA’s board of directors approved by a 15-3 vote authorizing NIL contracts for high school athletes, effective July 1.

Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell, and primary sponsor of SB636, said adding the NIL language to SB636 is in response to what she considers as NCHSAA authorization overreach.

The bill also bars agents from working with high school students.

Sawyer has butted heads repeatedly with NCHSAA leadership and its board in recent years addressing high school participation rules.

NCHSAA said NIL deals must be separate from the schools and school officials should not be allowed to facilitate deals, act as agents or use NIL for recruiting or enrollment purposes.

North Carolina would be the 28th state to allow high school athletes to profit from NIL.

Johnson acknowledged that NIL deals for high school athletes could be addressed in its own legislation as he acknowledged he personally doesn't believe it should be allowed at the high school level.

Supplanting HB91

House Bill 91 was signed into law on Nov. 23 following four months of often heated debate between legislators and NCHSAA officials.

A key element of the bill is the establishment of a four-year memorandum of understanding between the NCHSAA and State Board of Education that preserved NCHSAA oversight of high school athletics. The memorandum went into effect with the 2022-23 school year.

The memorandum can be renewed every four years upon mutual agreement; however, the State Board of Education can terminate it with a 12-month notice.

On Tuesday, Reps. Rosa Gill, D-Wake, and Marcia Morey, D-Durham, questioned Johnson and Sawyer as to why they were not going through the adjustment processes they placed within HB91 to address their latest concerns.

Sawyer said the bill sponsors find themselves "at a crossroads" in terms of whether HB91 is working as they intended.

As an example, Johnson said the State Board of Education has returned some oversight authority back to NCHSAA.

“This bill just allows, through law, to make sure that our intent will be honored," Sawyer said.

Johnson said that SB636 would accomplish "what we were trying to accomplish" in HB91. "We're trying to fill those gaps ... close those gaps."

Sawyer said bill sponsors' intent is not to appeal "ball and strikes, the call at the plate ... but rather eligibility guidelines and rules. This isn't 'I lost the big game and now I want to appeal it.' "

Johnson and Sawyer repeated claims made during the HB91 debates that high school athletic and administration officials are often too intimidated by the NCHSAA to pursue appeals.

"At the end of the day, a parent, a caregiver and a student-athlete should ultimately be able to control their own destiny, and they should be able to appeal," Johnson said.

Sawyer didn't have an answer to a scenario in which an athlete/parent successfully appeals an eligibility issue, but the school or coach still chooses not to play them.

NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker used during her brief public comment period to challenge the bill sponsors to acknowledge the NCHSAA's willingness to address their concerns within the confines of HB91.

"We signed that memorandum in good faith, believing we would have four years to work in concert with the State Board of Education, and that we would be reporting to the General Assembly," Tucker said.

"If those questions and concerns existed, never were we called, never received an email. We can answer those questions. Our board can answer those questions, but we can't do that in two minutes."