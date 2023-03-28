A bipartisan bill that aims to prohibit the use of predatory real estate service agreements will receive its first committee hearing Wednesday.

House Bill 421, titled "Unfair Real Estate Agreements Act," is set to be heard at noon in House Judiciary 1 committee.

Its lead primary sponsor is Rep. Kyle Hall, R-Stokes, who has a portion of Forsyth County in his district. Hall also is a Realtor. Companion Senate Bill 344 has Sen. Joyce Krawiec, a Republican, and Sen. Paul Lowe, a Democrat, among its primary sponsors.

Also in support of both bills is state Attorney General Josh Stein, who said the legislation addresses his concerns about "oppressive, long-term 'Right to List' service agreements."

A major focus of the bills is addressing the business model of MV Realty of Florida, which has been sued by Stein for marketing and selling these agreements.

The summary for both bills, provided by the N.C. Justice Department, said the impetus is that "several real estate companies have been using a predatory business model to target seniors and financially insecure homeowners with cold calls, even those on the Do Not Call registry."

A Justice Department review of the lending practice determined that in the state's four largest Multiple Listing Service areas — Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, Greensboro-Winston-Salem and Asheville — there have been more than 2,000 homeowners that signed an agreement with one of these firms since fall 2000, and they have listed a combined 86 properties.

The companies offer to provide cash payments, typically less than $1,000, to homeowners in exchange for agreeing to exclusively utilize that company’s services to list their property at any time over the next 40 years.

What bill sponsors say is concerning is that the signed contracts include a memorandum that is filed with the county that serves as a lien on the property’s title.

"The contract purports to be binding on current homeowners and property heirs, and the lien complicates the homeowner’s ability to refinance, access home equity or transfer their property," according to the summary.

"Property owners can terminate agreements early, but must pay a penalty equal to 3% of the market value of the property — which represents the commission the company would have earned for listing the home — and the company gets to determine the home’s value pursuant to the contract."

Krawiec said that having been in the real estate business for many years, "I understand how complex many real estate contracts can be. I am constantly looking for ways to simplify the process and protect consumers from the many bad actors looming out there."

Krawiec said that consumers "need to understand contracts presented to them without having to have a law degree to translate."

"Every homebuyer and seller should be able to read a buyer/seller contract and feel comfortable that they are protected by the laws of North Carolina."

Bill details

The legislation, which the state Justice Department helped draft, is supported by AARP, NC REALTORS and the NC Real Estate Commission.

The bills defined a real estate service agreement as a written contract between an agent, service provider, person and either the residential homeowner or a potential buyer "to provide services, current or future, in connection with the maintenance, purchase or sale of residential real estate."

According to the bills, it is "unfair to an owner of residential real estate who enters into such an agreement or to other parties who may become owners of that real estate in the future."

The bill would prohibit the recording of such agreements "so that the public records will not be clouded by them and provides remedies for owners who are inconvenienced or damaged by the recording of such agreements."

The bills would declare that such an agreement is unfair if it is effective and binding for more than one year from the effective date of agreement and has any of the following characteristics:

* It purports to be tied to the land or is binding on future owners;

* Expressly allows for assignment of the right to provide those services without notice or consent of the owner or buyer;

* Purports to create a lien, encumbrance or other real property security interest.

There are some exceptions in the proposed bills that include: a home warranty plan; insurance contract; maintenance or repair agreement entered by a homeowners' association; provisions of a regulated utility service; property management contract; and certain liens.

The bill would provide consumers with the ability to recover damages, costs and attorney's fees "that may be proved against the agent, service provider or person named" in the agreement.

Hall said North Carolina property owners deserve peace of mind (knowing) that our laws prevent bad actors from taking advantage of them with unfair, confusing and misleading sales contracts."

"That's why I'm proud to introduce this legislation to protect consumers with straight-forward and clear contracts," he said.

MV Realty lawsuit

The attorney general's office took legal action last week against real estate brokerage firm MV Realty and the company’s leaders alleging that they violated North Carolina’s laws by tricking homeowners into signing "oppressive, 40-year real estate agreements."

Stein is seeking preliminary and permanent injunctions, restitution for consumers, and other monetary penalties.

Stein said in a statement that the filling of the bills come as his office "is taking MV Realty to court to put them out of business because we allege they’re preying on vulnerable people."

"We also need a law to make sure that other companies can’t copy their fraudulent playbook.”

According to Stein's statement, his office has received more than 20 complaints about MV Realty, which began doing business in North Carolina in August 2020.

It has signed up more than 2,100 North Carolinians to its “Homeowner Benefit Program," typically homeowners who are facing financial hardships and are in need of cash.

Those homeowners tend to be contacted through online ads, robocalls and texts.

According to the statement, MV Realty claims it will pay a homeowner a small upfront cash payment with “no strings attached” — as long as the homeowner agrees to use MV Realty as their listing agent if they sell their home.

But MV Realty doesn’t tell homeowners that if they accept this deal, they are locked into exclusive 40-year agreements that even survive their deaths.

MV Realty also places a lien on the homeowner’s property to ensure it can enforce its agreement, even though it claims in its advertising that it doesn’t place liens. These liens make is difficult or impossible for homeowners to sell their homes or tap into its equity.

If a homeowner wants to be released from the agreement, MV Realty charges them a penalty that is at least 10 times the upfront payment they received. MV Realty has even filed lawsuits against homeowners to prevent them from selling their homes and to collect its penalty.

If a homeowner does ask an MV Realty real estate agent for help selling their home, these agents sometimes fail to do even basic tasks like putting up a “for sale” sign.

Consumer complaints against MV Realty can be filed at www.ncdoj.gov/complaint or by calling 877-5-NO-SCAM.