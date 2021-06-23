House clears bill allowing K-12 schools to go maskless in 2021-22

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The data is clear. The harm that we’re doing to our children from a mental health perspective is overwhelming,” Rep. David Willis, R-Union, said during the House floor debate.

“It’s time to give them the opportunity to take off the masks, to return to class as normal, and to get into a position where they can start to rebuild the confidence and the camaraderie that they’ve had with their friends, with their classmates, and with their teachers, and to rebuild those relationships, to overcome the obstacles that we have put on them over the past year,” Willis said.

Rep. Susan Fisher, D-Buncombe, cited concerns that bill sponsors may be minimizing the current statewide presence of COVID-19, including in school settings.

“Of course, we are concerned about the mental health of our students,” Fisher said.

Fisher suggested the best way to help students is for the legislature to provide funding for more school nurses and counselors.

Current status

Cooper’s Executive Order No. 215 lifted most mask restrictions, although individuals also still have to mask up in certain indoor health-care settings, such as schools, hospitals and in prisons.