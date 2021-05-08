How much should NC pay in weekly unemployment benefits? And for how long? House bill proposes a study of which states we should be compared with on setting limits

The Republican legislative super-majority approved in 2013 a sliding scale for UI benefit weeks based on the unemployment rate.

It runs from 12 weeks — which the state had from July 2013 to January 2021 — up to a maximum of 20 weeks.

Before the UI law was passed, North Carolinians received a maximum of 26 weeks.

The sliding scale based on jobless rates is: maximum of 13 weeks at 5.6% to 6%; 14 weeks at 6.1% to 6.5%; 15 weeks at 6.6% to 7%; 16 weeks at 7.1% to 7.5%; 17 weeks at 7.6% to 8%; 18 weeks at 8.1% to 8.5%; 19 weeks at 8.6% to 9%; and 20 weeks at 9.1% and higher.

The scale is adjusted just twice a year, in January and July. The number of weeks is dependent on the average unemployment rate from July through September for the January adjustment and for January through March for the July adjustment.

Now, as in 2013, Republican legislative leaders favor limited UI benefits, in part because they didn’t want recipients — who lost their job through no fault of their own — to rely on the benefits over working.

Some GOP legislators have decried the fact that some unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians made more in combined state and federal UI weekly benefits than they did in their weekly paychecks.