How much should NC pay in weekly unemployment benefits? And for how long? House bill proposes a study of which states we should be compared with on setting limits

For nearly eight years, North Carolina’s unemployment insurance law and benefits have been linked closely to its Southeast neighbors.
As a result, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians have received among the nation’s most meager benefits in terms of maximum weeks of between 12 and 16, and maximum weekly payments of $350.
By comparison, 44 states provide at least 26 weeks of regular benefits.
Yet, given North Carolina is the ninth largest state by population at 10.5 million — and closing fast on No. 8 Georgia — some leaders say that limiting employment comparisons to the Southeast may not be the most appropriate measuring stick.
That’s why state House Democrats, including Rep. Pricey Harrison of Guilford County, chose to introduce House Bill 859 last week.
The bill would create a 13-member Legislative Study committee on Unemployment Insurance whose sole purpose is to evaluate and make recommendations on which group of states North Carolina should be compared with in terms of benefits.
One group contains the seven Southeast states — Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee — that the Republican legislative super-majority chose in 2013 when they drastically shortened UI benefits.
As of the 2020 general election, only Georgia can be considered as a purple state, while the rest are leaning or solidly Republican.
Sen. Paul Newton, R-Cabarrus, said in February 2013 that the sharp decline in state UI benefits would not have been so noticeable if the state had been paying what neighboring states had been all along. The maximum weekly UI benefit was $530 before it was cut in House Bill 4 to $350.
The other group features the other nine states in the nation’s top 10 (in order): California, Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, Georgia and Michigan.
That comparison features three decidedly red states (Texas, Florida, Ohio), three blue states (California, New York and Illinois) and three purple states (Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan).
“It makes sense to me that a better comparison for this study is like-sized states rather than neighboring states,” Harrison said.
Bill sponsors wrote in HB859 that “recent historic events affecting the national economy have required unprecedented numbers of North Carolinians to access the state’s unemployment insurance program.”
“It is imperative that the state maximize the effectiveness and efficiency of the UI program and provide benefits to workers in need that provide the level of assistance that workers need at the time they need it most.
“Therefore, a comprehensive review of the state’s UI benefits levels, administration, outcomes and other features will guide the General Assembly toward making any modifications necessary to make the state’s UI program the best in the nation.”
Committee composition
Although all primary bill sponsors are Democrats, there are elements in the bill that could make it palatable to Republicans, particularly those who complained loudly after the slow rollout of UI benefits during the first four months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The composition of the 13-member committee would not provide Gov. Roy Cooper with a majority of representatives.
Instead, HB859 would designate the criteria for the members, who would serve at least two years and up to four years.
Cooper would appoint six members, three representing employees and labor organizations and three representing employers or trade organizations “focused on the automated workplace.”
Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, would appoint a Republican senator, a Democratic senator and a member of the general public. House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, would appoint similar representation.
The final committee member would be selected by the other 12 committee members.
Berger and House Minority leader Dan Blue, D-Wake, would designate a co-chair from the committee members with Blue’s choice being the presiding chair in odd years and Berger’s choice in even years.
Serving in ex-officio (non-voting) roles would be the state’s Labor commissioner, assistant secretary of Commerce in charge of the state Division of Employment Security, and the state Chief Information officer.
The bill would require appointees by Cooper, Berger and Moore to be in place by Oct. 1.
The committee would be charged with reviewing current state UI benefits to determine “the most appropriate duration of benefits.”
Members would evaluate whether the current program is best serving unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians, and make recommendations “necessary to maximize the effectiveness and efficiency” of the UI program.
An initial report would be submitted by March 1 to Cooper and the Joint Legislative Commission on Government Operations. A final report would be due before the start of the 2023 legislative session.
Long odds
Bill sponsors acknowledge that the odds are long that the Republican-controlled legislature would pass HB859 considering that many GOP members participated in establishing the 2013 UI benefit cuts.
“The UI issue has long been in need of reform,” Harrison said.
“North Carolina has some of the lowest benefits in the country and the pandemic has highlighted the need to do better.”
Democratic sponsors of two N.C. unemployment-insurance benefit bills were hopeful in March that the socioeconomic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to bipartisan support for their legislation.
However, neither Senate Bill 320 nor companion House Bill 331 has been placed in a committee since their introductions on March 17.
Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, is a co-primary sponsor of the Senate bill, while Rep. Amber Baker, D-Forsyth, is a co-sponsor of the House bill.
“The main goal is to try to do what we can to help the unemployed,” Lowe said.
Sen. Wiley Nickel, D-Wake, and a co-primary sponsor, said in March that “it’s shameful that in the middle of a pandemic, Republicans have failed to fix our broken unemployment system.”
“We need to fix our worst-in-the-nation unemployment insurance program and throw jobless workers a lifeline.
“Our proposal will make it easier to get unemployment insurance benefits and raise the maximum from $350 to $500 and extend the duration from 12 to 16 weeks to 26 weeks,” Nickel said.
Bill sponsors cite that “North Carolina has the second-most money in its Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, yet is dead last when it comes to helping unemployed workers.”
The average paid weekly benefit for North Carolinians was $216 during the third quarter of 2020, according to the U.S. Labor Department.
The average unemployed North Carolinian drew 9.6 weeks of regular state benefits — fifth lowest in the country —and received an average $2,046 in payments for that period — third lowest.
By comparison, 44 states have a maximum of 26 UI benefit weeks.
Limited payments
The state had $3.85 billion in the state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund when the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March.
The fund was at $2.59 billion in February, according to Cooper.
As of Tuesday, regular state UI payments during the pandemic had been $1.92 billion, with only about $210 million being paid out since Oct. 1.
Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians began exhausting their 12 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits in June and well before Oct. 1.
Cooper said in unveiling his 2021-22 state budget proposal that he supports offering North Carolinians 26 weeks of state unemployment benefits and raising the weekly maximum benefit from $350 to $500.
“Even before the pandemic, North Carolina had some of the shortest and stingiest unemployment benefits in the country,” Cooper said Feb. 5.
Maximum weeks
The maximum number of weeks for new applicants in North Carolina has been 16 since Jan. 1.
However, the maximum number will fall back to 13 weeks on July 1 for new applicants.
The Republican legislative super-majority approved in 2013 a sliding scale for UI benefit weeks based on the unemployment rate.
It runs from 12 weeks — which the state had from July 2013 to January 2021 — up to a maximum of 20 weeks.
Before the UI law was passed, North Carolinians received a maximum of 26 weeks.
The sliding scale based on jobless rates is: maximum of 13 weeks at 5.6% to 6%; 14 weeks at 6.1% to 6.5%; 15 weeks at 6.6% to 7%; 16 weeks at 7.1% to 7.5%; 17 weeks at 7.6% to 8%; 18 weeks at 8.1% to 8.5%; 19 weeks at 8.6% to 9%; and 20 weeks at 9.1% and higher.
The scale is adjusted just twice a year, in January and July. The number of weeks is dependent on the average unemployment rate from July through September for the January adjustment and for January through March for the July adjustment.
Now, as in 2013, Republican legislative leaders favor limited UI benefits, in part because they didn’t want recipients — who lost their job through no fault of their own — to rely on the benefits over working.
Some GOP legislators have decried the fact that some unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians made more in combined state and federal UI weekly benefits than they did in their weekly paychecks.
Perhaps the biggest issue “is whether there is a widespread sentiment that the system is broken at all,” said John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
“Given the amount of political capital spent on overhauling the system in 2013 and the narrow metrics used to judge success — mainly employer tax rates and trust fund balances — one could say the system is working just as intended.”
Analyst responses
HB859 represents another economic recognition of North Carolina’s population growth and its prominence on a national and global stage, said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University,
“We increasingly live in both a national and international economy, so broader comparisons are valid,” Walden said.
“However, when these are done, key differences — like in the cost of living where North Carolina is under the national average — should be recognized.”
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said “it’s not clear why North Carolina would want to compare its unemployment benefits to those of far-flung communities across the United States.”
“We’re not in competition with other states to see who can pay people the most — and for the longest period of time — for not working.”
Kokai said that the “size of the UI benefit and the length of time that it’s offered should be geared toward maximizing the likelihood that people will return to work as quickly as possible.”
“The best thing to do for an unemployed worker is to ensure that he’s able to get another job.
“The types of comparisons espoused in this bill would do nothing to help improve the program.”
The depth of the economic pandemic pain for unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians should motivate legislators to improve the state UI system, Quinterno said.
“That UI system would have collapsed if not for the massive support provided by the federal government through all of the various relief and recovery packages passed over the past year,” Quinterno said.
“The various supplements that topped up weekly insurance payments papered over North Carolina’s overall miserly benefit structure.”
Quinterno said HB859 is appropriate in reviewing North Carolina’s UI program in relation to states similar to North Carolina in terms of population and economic structure.
“That seems eminently reasonable to me,” Quinterno said.
