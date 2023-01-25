ICE, medical marijuana bills resurface on first legislative day

State legislators didn't take long Wednesday to reintroduce several controversial 2022 bills — in particular medical marijuana and sheriff cooperation with ICE — during the first official working day of the 2023 session.

Bipartisan Senate Bill 3 is the latest version of the "NC Compassionate Care Act" with Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, still one of three primary sponsors.

Republican-sponsored House Bill 10, filed by Rep. Destin Hall, R-Caldwell, was titled "Require Sheriffs to Cooperate with ICE." ICE stands for the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement division of U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Meanwhile, the bipartisan Hands Free NC distracted-driver bill resurfaced as Senate Bill 15.

HB10 could be among the first — if not the first — tests of whether House Democrats are able and willing to uphold a Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a divisive Republican bill.

HB10 is essentially the same legislation as SB101, which would require all sheriffs to hold suspects in certain crimes for at least 48 hours when their immigration status is unknown or they are in the country illegally.

Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson, and primary sponsor of SB101, said the legislation was necessary because “a number of sheriffs have refused to cooperate” with ICE agents. Edwards won election to the U.S. House in November.

The legislation has been opposed by several urban Democratic sheriffs, including Bobby Kimbrough of Forsyth County.

The start of the bill filing season comes with Republicans holding a 30-20 supermajority in the Senate and being one vote shy — at 71-49 — of a supermajority in the House.

When Republicans had super-majorities in both chambers during the 2017-18 sessions, Cooper had 23 of 28 vetoes overridden.

By comparison, during the 2019-22 sessions, Cooper vetoed 47 bills with none overridden, including SB101.

After being dormant since March 2021, SB101 was fast-tracked in the final week of the regular 2022 session. Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, was among the cosponsors.

The controversial bill cleared the House by a 65-49 vote on June 30 and the Senate by a 25-19 vote on July 1 — both along partisan lines.

A Cooper veto was expected considering he vetoed a similar Republican-sponsored bill in August 2019.

“This law is only about scoring political points and using fear to divide North Carolinians,” Cooper said. “As the state’s former top law enforcement officer, I know that current law already allows the state to incarcerate and prosecute dangerous criminals regardless of immigration status.

“This bill is unconstitutional and weakens law enforcement in North Carolina by mandating that sheriffs do the job of federal agents, using local resources that could hurt their ability to protect their counties.”

Medical marijuana

Senate Bill 3 would legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes. SB711 passed the Senate by a 37-6 vote on June 6.

However, House Republican leadership shelved the bill for the session two days later. Legislative analysts caution that House Republicans tend to be more conservative on social issues, such as medical marijuana.

Lowe said Wednesday that the re-filed version is essentially the same at SB711.

The legislation “is designed to help people who often can’t help themselves,” Sen. Bill Rabon, R-Brunswick, primary sponsor of the legislation, said during the 2022 Senate floor debate.

Although Rabon did not use medical marijuana as part of his treatment for cancer, he said his own experience, coupled with discussions with other cancer patients, convinced him of the need for making the option available.

“It can help a number of people at the end of their life at a time that they need compassion … what time they have left should be as comfortable and as easy as they can be,” Rabon said. “There’s not anyone in this room who has not had someone in their family, or a close friend, that could have benefited from this legislation.”

Jordan Monaghan, press secretary for Cooper, said “studies have shown medical marijuana can offer many benefits to some who suffer from chronic conditions, particularly veterans.”

Hands Free NC

The filing of Senate Bill 15 represents the third attempt at legislation that would bar people from using handheld devices of any sort while driving.

Primary bill sponsor Sen. Jim Burgin, R-Johnston, has said the legislation is needed as a public-health safety measure akin to when seat belts were made mandatory.

“Using a wireless communication device not only affects you, but a lot of other people when you are distracted while driving,” said Burgin, who describes himself as a Libertarian on most social regulatory issues.

In 2019, the first bill attempt House Bill 144 cleared the House by a 92-23 vote, but was never addressed in a Senate committee.

In 2022, Senate Bill 20 was not addressed in any Senate committee.

Even though HB144 was approved by a wide margin in 2019, there was impassioned discussion about the effectiveness of the potential legislation, particularly whether it represented overreach or the penalties were too weak.

SB15 contains fines of between $100 and $200 and between one and two insurance points for multiple offenses.

The bill would prohibit driving while using a wireless communication device that is held in the driver’s hand. It also prohibits using such a device if it is supported somewhere on the driver’s body unless it is part of wearable technology that does not require physical support.

The bill also reinforces the ban on texting and also bans driving while watching a video, movie or communication via video.

There are exceptions for first-responders, law enforcement and emergency medical personnel.

There is overwhelming statewide support for hands-free while driving legislation, according to the Meredith College poll released in March 2022.

More than 85% of survey respondents strongly or somewhat support a hands-free state law — about the same percentage of support as was found in a 2018 Meredith poll.

The March poll found that 83% of respondents agreed that “using a mobile phone while driving is a privilege that can have limits placed on it.”