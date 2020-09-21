Joe Biden to campaign in Charlotte this week

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden is expected to make a campaign stop in Charlotte on Wednesday. No official word has come from the Biden campaign about where or how he might appear.
The city's mayor, Vi Lyles, released a statement saying "I'm so proud that our future president, Joe Biden, is coming to Charlotte, The Charlotte Observer reported Monday afternoon.
Jill Biden, a longtime educator, was part of a Working Families Virtual Roundtable in Raleigh last week, saying schools need to open safely.