Joe Biden to campaign in Charlotte this week
Trump to make court pick by Saturday, before Ginsburg burial

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, about the Supreme Court.

 Carolyn Kaster

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden is expected to make a campaign stop in Charlotte on Wednesday. No official word has come from the Biden campaign about where or how he might appear.

The city's mayor, Vi Lyles, released a statement saying "I'm so proud that our future president, Joe Biden, is coming to Charlotte, The Charlotte Observer reported Monday afternoon.

Jill Biden, a longtime educator, was part of a Working Families Virtual Roundtable in Raleigh last week, saying schools need to open safely. 

