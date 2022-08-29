Judge: Release more information on search warrant for Sen. Burr's cellphone

A federal judge ordered Monday that the U.S. Justice Department release — by Sept. 5 — a less redacted version of an FBI search warrant issued to seize the cellphone of U.S. Sen. Richard Burr.

The 21-page ruling from Judge Beryl Howell is the latest development involving the cellphone seizure and related investigations into whether Burr, R-N.C., violated insider trading laws with stock trades, particularly those made along with his wife, Brooke, on Feb. 13, 2020.

On Jan. 19, 2021, Burr announced that a federal law enforcement investigation into the stock sales had been completed without any insider-trading charges filed. Later acknowledgement of the closure was made by Justice officials and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Los Angeles Times was the first to report — on May 13, 2020 — that FBI agents went to Burr’s home in the Washington area with a search warrant for the cellphone. The newspaper cited an anonymous law enforcement source.

The newspaper reported the search warrant contains information “into allegations of potential wrongdoing on the part of a sitting U.S. senator — a matter of the utmost seriousness and highest public concern” and that then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr "signed off on it."

In March 2022, the U.S. Appeals Court for the District of Columbia ordered that a lower court reconsider its decision to seal court documents related to the seizure of Burr's cellphone "in light of new disclosures from a related investigation by the SEC and Senator Burr’s public acknowledgment of the (U.S.) Justice Department’s investigation.”

Although Justice officials denied the existence of the search warrant for more than a year, Howell ordered on June 17, 2022, the release of a significantly redacted version requested by FBI special agent Brandon Merriman.

Burr’s office could not be immediately reached for comment on the search warrant and related court documents disclosed Monday and on June 17.

There were three elements checked off as the basis for the search warrant: evidence of a crime; contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed; and property designed for use, intended for use, or used in committing a crime.

The potential offenses described were insider trading and securities fraud.

Also on June 17, Justice officials submitted a 15-page motion providing their reasoning for drastically limiting additional disclosure of the search warrant details.

"In light of these changed circumstances, limited unsealing of the search warrant, application, supporting affidavit, and docket sheet (“the materials”) are appropriate," according to Justice's motion.

"But substantial privacy and law enforcement interests — including those of Senator Burr, of the Department, and of private third parties — counsel in favor of substantial redactions to the public versions of the materials."

Howell's order Monday represents a compromise considering the L.A. Times continues to "want all redacted information disclosed."

Much of the search warrant released so far describes how information could and would be gained from a cellphone.

The search warrant listed among the properties to be seized "all records, communications and information" related to activities Burr undertook prior to the stock sales by Burr and his wife.

That included Burr's Feb. 7, 2020, article on FoxNews.com in which he discussed the potential initial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic and cited U.S. public-health preparedness. The search warrant cited Feb. 7, 2020, also represented the Dow Jones Industrial Index setting a record high of 29,551.

The search warrant also featured his statements to members of the Tar Heel Club in D.C. on Feb. 27, 2020, in which he warned about the widespread impact of the coming pandemic, and other public statements on the pandemic.

One key statement cited in a recording of the presentation has Burr saying, "There's one thing I can tell you about this: It is much more aggressive in its transmissions that anything we have seen in recent history. It's probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic."

In between those presentations, Burr and his wife began making a series of stock sales on Feb. 13, 2020.

Records and communications also were to be seized concerning the trading of securities, the stock market, the economy and "those that constitute evidence" of Burr's "state of mind ... intent, absence of mistake, or evidence indicating preparation or planning, or knowledge and experience, related to the criminal activity under investigation."

SEC investigation

The search warrant contained background details and definition of the congressional STOCK Act

The SEC launched an investigation on March 25, 2020, to determine whether Burr violated insider trading laws with stock trades.

U.S. Senate financial-disclosure documents showed the Burrs together and separately sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million of their stock holdings in 33 separate transactions on Feb. 13, 2020. The publication Roll Call listed his net worth at $1.7 million as of 2018.

The stock sales were made a week before the stock market began its sharp coronavirus-related decline on Feb. 20, 2020.

According to SEC filings, on Feb. 13, 2020, Burr “possessed material nonpublic information concerning COVID-19 and its potential impact on the U.S. and global economies.”

In its complaint, the L.A. Times claimed “rights of access to these materials pursuant to the common law and the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.”

“It maintains that sealing the government’s opposition memorandum violates its rights under the Due Process clause” of the constitution.

Katie Townsend, an attorney for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press who filed the unsealing petition, told Politico in November that “in a situation like this one, where it has been publicly reported that a search warrant has been executed in connection with a criminal investigation into stock trades made by a sitting U.S. senator, the public interest in access to the search warrant materials could not be higher.”

“That is true whether or not the investigation ended with no charges being brought.”

STOCK Act

U.S. senators are required to submit periodic financial disclosures.

A central question of the SEC investigation into Burr is whether he violated the STOCK Act.

The STOCK Act, passed by Congress in 2012, prohibits federal lawmakers from using nonpublic information derived from their positions for their personal benefit.

The stock sales included shares of three corporations in the hotel and hospitality industry which was hammered economically during the early months of the pandemic.

The SEC said Burr’s information was obtained from his leadership roles on Senate committees “and from certain former staffers that were then directing key aspects of the U.S. Government’s preparedness and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Burr has said he will not seek a fourth Senate term and will retire in January 2025.

Burr and former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., drew the most scrutiny of several senators for their stock transactions, in part because on Jan. 24, 2020, they attended the Senate Health and Foreign Relations Committee’s closed-door briefing on the novel coronavirus.

The meeting occurred shortly before the general public — and Wall Street — became aware of the seriousness of COVID-19 and before the stock market plunge in March.

The stock-trading controversy surfaced on March 19, 2020, after National Public Radio reported on Burr’s Feb. 27, 2020, comments to the Tar Heel Circle. Burr gave a stark warning about COVID-19 that he had not repeated publicly at that time.

Burr initially responded to the NPR report with an eight-part Twitter response to denounce it as “a tabloid-style hit piece.”

However, by March 20, 2020, Burr requested the U.S. Senate Ethics committee investigate the stock transactions.

Burr released a statement at that time saying “I relied solely on public news reports to guide my decision regarding the sale of stocks on Feb. 13. Specifically, I closely followed CNBC’s daily health and science reporting out of its Asia bureaus at the time.”

The controversy surrounding Burr intensified on May 14, 2020, when he resigned as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, a day after FBI agents seized his cellphone from his home.

Brother-in-law element

The appellate panel cited as a factor in its decision an investigative subpoena from the SEC to Burr’s brother-in-law Gerald Fauth.

Fauth testified before the SEC on Nov. 30. The SEC has said Fauth’s testimony “is critical” to its investigation.

The SEC’s investigation into Burr’s pre-pandemic stock trading has a sharp focus on Burr’s conversations with Fauth on Feb. 13, 2020.

Shortly after a 50-second phone conversation between Burr and Fauth ended on Feb. 13, 2020, the SEC said Fauth called his stockbroker and sold between $97,000 and $280,000 worth of shares in six companies. That amount is according to a federal Public Financial Disclosure Act filing made by Fauth.

ProPublica and other media sources have reported Fauth sold major stock holdings on the same day as Burr.

“But it was previously unknown that Burr and Fauth spoke that day, and that their contact came just before Fauth began the process of dumping stock himself,” ProPublica reported Oct. 28.

Burr’s office has not commented publicly on the SEC filings that were submitted beginning Oct. 22 in the federal Southern District of New York, nor on subsequent media reports about the investigation.

There was no overlap of the stocks sold Feb. 13 by the Burrs and Fauth.

In May 2020, attorney Alice Fisher of the Washington law firm Latham & Watkins LLP said in a statement that “Senator Burr participated in the stock market based on public information and he did not coordinate his decision to trade on Feb. 13 with Mr. Fauth.”